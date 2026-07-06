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Yaroslavl Oil Refinery Targeted in Largest Reported Drone Attack

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Russian authorities said the Armed Forces repelled what they described as the largest attack by Ukrainian forces on the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery. Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Evrayev announced the development in a post on his Telegram channel.

UAV
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DoroshenkoE, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
UAV

"Today we repelled the largest enemy attack on the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery. More than 70 drones were shot down. I thank everyone who took part in repelling the enemy attack," Evrayev said.

According to publicly available information, the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery is the largest oil refinery in northern Russia. It has a processing capacity of 15 million metric tons per year and ranks among Russia's five largest refineries.

Authorities Respond to the Attack

Evrayev said regional services are working individually with those affected to ensure assistance is provided as quickly as possible.

He also reminded residents that compensation is available for property damage.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported through its official communications that temporary restrictions on arriving and departing flights were imposed at Yaroslavl's Tunoshna Airport. The restrictions were introduced twice during the day and were lifted at 7:22 p. m. local time.

"Yaroslavl (Tunoshna) Airport has resumed accepting and dispatching aircraft. The restrictions were introduced to ensure flight safety," the agency said.

Another Refinery Reportedly Targeted

Earlier the same day, Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted the Omsk Oil Refinery. According to the report, it was the first attack on a Russian refinery located approximately 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The previous longest-range reported Ukrainian drone attack had targeted Tyumen, about 2,000 kilometers from the border.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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