Ammunition Depot With Depleted Uranium Hit Near Kyiv

Russian forces struck an ammunition storage facility in the town of Vyshneve, in Ukraine's Kyiv region, where depleted uranium munitions were allegedly being stored, according to former Ukrainian lawmaker Ihor Mosiychuk.

Photo: flickr.com by NASA/Joel Kowsky, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Flame

Writing on his Telegram channel, Mosiychuk claimed that a Russian missile hit the depot, where, in addition to other ammunition, cluster munitions and depleted uranium rounds were stored.

"A Russian missile struck an ammunition depot. Among the stored munitions were cluster munitions and depleted uranium ammunition," he wrote.

According to Mosiychuk, this was the reason local authorities urged residents not to leave their homes following the strike.

Former MP Criticizes Ukrainian Authorities

Mosiychuk accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the country's Defense Ministry of concealing the circumstances surrounding the incident. He also called for the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, criticizing the placement of ammunition depots in a suburb of Kyiv.

Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Strike on Defense Facility

Earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian forces had struck the Vizar Machine-Building Plant in Vyshneve.

According to the ministry, the facility manufactured and serviced surface-to-air missile systems, components for military aircraft and air defense systems, and also assembled long-range fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Following the strike, local authorities announced evacuations from areas considered dangerous. Residents were also urged to remain indoors.

At the time of publication, the claim that depleted uranium munitions were stored at the site had not been independently verified.