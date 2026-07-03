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Russia Claims It Destroyed Ukraine’s Long-Range Missile

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Russia's Ministry of Defense says its air defense forces intercepted a long-range operational-tactical missile after reports surfaced suggesting that Ukraine may have deployed a newly developed domestic weapon for strikes against Russian territory.

Flamingo missile
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ by BenjoP, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Flamingo missile

Russia Reports Interception of Long-Range Tactical Missile

The intercepted missile appeared in the Russian Defense Ministry's weekly operational summary covering the period from June 27 through July 3. Officials did not disclose where Ukrainian forces allegedly launched the missile or where Russian air defense systems brought it down.

The ministry also reported the interception of multiple other aerial threats during the same period.

"Air defense systems destroyed 72 guided aerial bombs, one long-range operational-tactical missile, and three long-range Flamingo cruise missiles,” the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

Questions Surround Ukraine's Reported New Missile Program

Earlier reports from Bloomberg suggested that Ukraine may have carried out its first strike against Russia using a domestically produced long-range missile.

On June 27, Denis Shtilerman, chief designer at Ukrainian company Fire Point, stated that Ukraine expected the launch of the FP-9 ballistic missile in the near future. He described the weapon as a possible counterpart to Russia's Iskander-M missile system.

However, Shtilerman later rejected suggestions that the missile reportedly used in the strike had any connection to the FP-9 project.

The identity of the missile remains unclear, and neither side has released technical details that could confirm its origin or specifications. The reports nevertheless highlight growing attention around Ukraine's efforts to expand its domestically developed long-range strike capabilities.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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