Mother of Three Dies After Venomous Fer-de-Lance Snake Bite in Honduras

A mother of three has died in Honduras after being bitten by a large fer-de-lance snake (Bothrops asper), according to Need To Know.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bernard DUPONT from FRANCE, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Young Terciopelo (Bothrops asper) (6781404421)

The snake bit 38-year-old Darling Hercules near her home in the village of La Jutosa in the Cortés department in northern Honduras. Her relatives immediately rushed her to hospital, where doctors fought for several days to save her life. Despite their efforts, she died on June 26.

Family members and neighbors said Hercules was deeply religious. Just days before the incident, she had posted a message on social media that read: "Everything the Lord has given me is beautiful."

One of Central America's Most Dangerous Snakes

The fer-de-lance (Bothrops asper), also known locally as the terciopelo, is one of the most medically significant venomous snakes in Central America. It belongs to the pit viper family and can grow up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) in length.

The species delivers a powerful hemotoxic venom that destroys tissue, damages blood vessels, disrupts blood clotting, and can cause severe internal bleeding. A single bite may inject up to 10 milliliters of venom, making immediate medical treatment and antivenom essential for survival.

High Number of Snakebite Victims

According to regional medical statistics, fer-de-lance snakes are responsible for an estimated 60 to 90 percent of all venomous snakebite cases in Central America. Although modern antivenom has significantly improved survival rates, serious complications remain common.

Approximately six percent of survivors require amputation of the affected limb because of extensive tissue destruction caused by the venom. Rural communities face the greatest risk, as agricultural workers and residents often encounter the snakes in fields, forests, and around homes.