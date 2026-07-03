World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Fires Hit Two Hotels Packed with Tourists in Turkey's Alanya in One Day

Incidents

A second hotel hosting Russian tourists caught fire within 24 hours in the Turkish resort city of Alanya, according to Telegram channel Krysha TurDoma.

Turkey, Alanya
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitalis Eichwald, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Turkey, Alanya

The previous night, flames engulfed the four-star Elysee Rive Hotel, located on the beachfront in central Alanya. Hundreds of tourists were evacuated from the property as emergency services responded to the incident.

On the afternoon of July 3, another fire broke out at a recycling storage facility adjacent to the five-star Azura Deluxe Resort & Spa. Video footage showed thick columns of smoke rising next to the hotel as guests relaxing by the swimming pool quickly moved away from the area, many rushing to take their children to safety.

Firefighters managed to bring both blazes under control in a short time. According to preliminary information, no injuries were reported in either incident. Authorities are investigating the causes and circumstances of both fires.

Emergency Response at Popular Tourist Resorts

Turkey's Mediterranean resorts welcome millions of international visitors each year, particularly during the busy summer season. Hotels are required to maintain fire safety systems and evacuation procedures, while local fire departments regularly respond to incidents involving nearby buildings and commercial facilities.

Although the second fire originated at a neighboring recycling warehouse rather than inside the hotel itself, heavy smoke prompted concern among guests and required a rapid response from emergency services.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Does Ukraine Own Domestically Produced Long-Range Missile?
Hotspots and Incidents
Does Ukraine Own Domestically Produced Long-Range Missile?
Moscow Steps Back as Venezuela Deepens Ties With Washington
Americas
Moscow Steps Back as Venezuela Deepens Ties With Washington
Russia Says It Carried Out Massive Retaliatory Strike on Military Targets Across Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Says It Carried Out Massive Retaliatory Strike on Military Targets Across Ukraine
Popular
Putin’s Choice of Medvedev for Tehran Visit Raises Stakes in Global Power Politics

Russia's decision to send Dmitry Medvedev to Tehran for high-level mourning ceremonies highlights Moscow's strategic priorities and signals a tougher geopolitical posture.

Putin’s Choice of Medvedev for Tehran Visit Raises Stakes in Global Power Politics
Russia Says It Carried Out Massive Retaliatory Strike on Military Targets Across Ukraine
Russia Says It Carried Out Massive Retaliatory Strike on Military Targets Across Ukraine
Claims of Decisive Phase in Ukraine Conflict Serve Domestic Politics
Does Ukraine Own Domestically Produced Long-Range Missile?
Ovechkin Returns: NHL Legend Agrees New Deal With Washington Capitals Andrey Mihayloff Putin’s Choice of Medvedev for Tehran Visit Raises Stakes in Global Power Politics Lyuba Lulko Cuba's Socialist Model Faces Transformation as Reforms Resemble New NEP Daria Mitina
Israel Breaking Up With Its Main Sponsor: Netanyahu's Grand Gesture To Cost the Country Dearly
Russian Navy Revives Long-Range Deployments for Diesel-Electric Submarines
19-Year-Old Cyclist Faces Arrest Over Dangerous Moscow Metro Stunt
19-Year-Old Cyclist Faces Arrest Over Dangerous Moscow Metro Stunt
Last materials
Ovechkin Returns: NHL Legend Agrees New Deal With Washington Capitals
Former Russian Aviation Chief Detained on Major Fraud Charges
Putin’s Choice of Medvedev for Tehran Visit Raises Stakes in Global Power Politics
Gaming Billionaire Igor Bukhman Reshapes One of Literature’s Biggest Global Awards
British Army Says Goodbye to Wildcat Helicopters in Major Military Overhaul
A New Space Race Could Turn the Night Sky Into a Permanent Light Show
Claims of Decisive Phase in Ukraine Conflict Serve Domestic Politics
Why Pumice Stone May Be Making Rough Feet Worse and What to Use Instead
Why Spathiphyllum Leaves Turn Black or Yellow and How to Restore Healthy Growth
Does Ukraine Own Domestically Produced Long-Range Missile?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.