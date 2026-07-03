Fires Hit Two Hotels Packed with Tourists in Turkey's Alanya in One Day

A second hotel hosting Russian tourists caught fire within 24 hours in the Turkish resort city of Alanya, according to Telegram channel Krysha TurDoma.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitalis Eichwald, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Turkey, Alanya

The previous night, flames engulfed the four-star Elysee Rive Hotel, located on the beachfront in central Alanya. Hundreds of tourists were evacuated from the property as emergency services responded to the incident.

On the afternoon of July 3, another fire broke out at a recycling storage facility adjacent to the five-star Azura Deluxe Resort & Spa. Video footage showed thick columns of smoke rising next to the hotel as guests relaxing by the swimming pool quickly moved away from the area, many rushing to take their children to safety.

Firefighters managed to bring both blazes under control in a short time. According to preliminary information, no injuries were reported in either incident. Authorities are investigating the causes and circumstances of both fires.

Emergency Response at Popular Tourist Resorts

Turkey's Mediterranean resorts welcome millions of international visitors each year, particularly during the busy summer season. Hotels are required to maintain fire safety systems and evacuation procedures, while local fire departments regularly respond to incidents involving nearby buildings and commercial facilities.

Although the second fire originated at a neighboring recycling warehouse rather than inside the hotel itself, heavy smoke prompted concern among guests and required a rapid response from emergency services.