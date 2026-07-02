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Does Ukraine Own Domestically Produced Long-Range Missile?

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Ukraine may have used a domestically produced long-range missile in combat against Russia for the first time, Bloomberg reports.

Russian missile
Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Russian missile

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that Russian armed forces had intercepted a long-range operational-tactical missile. The ministry did not disclose additional details regarding the weapon involved. Analysts cited by Bloomberg suggested that Ukraine may have used one of its own missile systems in combat operations for the first time.

At the same time, Denis Shtilerman, chief designer and co-owner of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, publicly rejected suggestions that the missile involved was the company's FP-9 system.

Ukraine Develops Iskander-Class Missile Alternative

On June 27, Shtilerman stated that Ukraine expected the launch of the FP-9 ballistic missile in the near future. He described the system as a counterpart to the missile used in Russia's Iskander-M tactical missile complex.

Kyiv also stated that it is prepared to manufacture long-range Flamingo missiles in the quantities required.

On the same day, Ukraine attempted to carry out strikes using these missile systems, but the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that all of them had been intercepted.

Ukraine Explores Production of SCALP Missiles

Ukraine has also begun discussions regarding a license to manufacture long-range SCALP missiles. Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced the talks on June 29.

According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the issue during recent talks. Fedorov emphasized, however, that it remained too early to speak about concrete outcomes.

Commenting on the minister's remarks, retired Colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk expressed doubts about Ukraine's ability to establish large-scale SCALP production.

"There are two factors here. The first is political. Macron can say whatever he wants because he does not bear direct responsibility. In three or four months, he will no longer be president of France. The second is economic. SCALP belongs to the company that manufactures this weapon system," the expert said.

Matviychuk added that he does not expect the discussions to move significantly beyond the negotiation stage and suggested that, at most, only a limited pilot production batch could eventually appear.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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