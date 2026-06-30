A powerful explosion shook Monaco and injured three people, prompting authorities to launch a major investigation. Surveillance cameras reportedly captured an unidentified man near the scene shortly before the blast. Investigators say the suspect left a backpack at the location and then fled.

Photo: Wikipedia by Matthiasmullie, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Monaco

According to Le Figaro, emergency responders transported a man and a woman in their 50s or 60s, along with their 13-year-old son, to a hospital. Reports indicate that the two adults remain in critical condition.

Monaco State Minister Christophe Mirmand said the blast marked the first terrorist attack in the history of the principality. He stated that the explosive device may have contained bolts and shotgun pellets, which could indicate an intention to maximize injuries.

Authorities continue to search for the suspect and examine evidence collected at the scene.

Reports Suggest Ukrainian Businessman May Have Been Targeted

Media reports stated that Ukrainian citizens suffered injuries in the explosion and suggested that Ukrainian businessman Vadim Yermolaev may have been the intended target of the attack. Journalists reportedly have not managed to contact him.

Born in Dnipropetrovsk, Yermolaev built a reputation as a major developer and investor. Many viewed him as one of the key figures who reshaped the city's architecture through large construction projects. As founder of the Alef corporation, he ranked among Ukraine's wealthiest individuals. In 2019, he reportedly gave up Ukrainian citizenship and obtained citizenship in Cyprus.

In December 2023, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on Yermolaev. According to Ukraine's Security Service, investigators alleged that after 2014 he re-registered parts of his alcohol business in Crimea under Russian law, continued operations, and paid taxes into the Russian budget.

Alleged Fraud Network Connections

Additional allegations have emerged from public commentators and investigative projects. Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy claimed that Kyiv may have played a role in organizing the attack, arguing that the alleged assassination attempt resulted from disputes involving security services and efforts to seize business assets.

The investigative project Stop UA Scam also alleged that Yermolaev acted as a major beneficiary of fraudulent call-center operations that targeted Russian and European citizens. According to those claims, approximately 170 centers with between 10,000 and 15,000 operators operated under the network.

Reports also claimed that in 2026 authorities confirmed links between one of Yermolaev's four sons, Artur, and fraudulent call-center operations in Dnipropetrovsk. According to those reports, an Estonian court sentenced him to five years in prison.

Shariy further alleged that former associates inside Ukrainian security structures became involved in disputes surrounding the businessman. He also claimed that the man suspected in the Monaco explosion resembled an individual allegedly recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services for a separate assassination attempt against him in Spain earlier this year.

Many of these claims remain allegations and have not received independent confirmation.