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Ukrainian Brigade Commander Shot Dead as Questions Surround Circumstances of Death

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The commander of Ukraine's 154th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Volodymyr Kononnikov was dead, the Ukrainian Ground Forces announced.

AFU cemetery
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuroset
AFU cemetery

"On Sunday, June 28, Colonel Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Kononnikov, commander of the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade, was found without signs of life," the statement said.

However, reports concerning the circumstances of his death differed significantly. Military command initially stated that the brigade commander showed no signs of a violent death. At the same time, according to information from Ukrainian law enforcement authorities, Kononnikov was found with a gunshot wound, and investigators opened a criminal case under charges of intentional homicide.

Conflicting Reports Spark Speculation Around Commander's Death

Later, speculation began spreading online that one of the officer's former subordinates might have shot him.

Additional claims also emerged suggesting that Kononnikov may have been involved in organizing a mutiny against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that agents of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) could have eliminated the colonel.

Kononnikov's Brigade Previously Suffered Heavy Losses

Earlier during combat operations, Ukraine's 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade sustained severe losses.

In particular, during a counteroffensive near the settlement of Synelnykove in the Kharkiv region, the unit reportedly lost nearly half of its assault troops.

Several months later, reports indicated that Russian forces had destroyed approximately 40 percent of the brigade during battles near Kupiansk and Krasnoarmiisk. Against the backdrop of personnel shortages, command reportedly began transferring tank crews and technical personnel into assault units.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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