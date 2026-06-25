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Russia Aims to Disrupt Ukrainian Military Logistics Through Strikes on Fuel Infrastructure

Incidents

Russian forces intend to disrupt the transport and supply network of the Ukrainian Armed Forces through continued strikes on fuel infrastructure and logistics facilities, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Iskander missile launch
Photo: z.mil.ru by unknown, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Iskander missile launch

The ministry said the strategy focuses on reducing the ability of Ukrainian forces to transport personnel, equipment and supplies across the battlefield.

Russia Targets Fuel and Transport Infrastructure

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian troops plan to achieve their objectives by carrying out regular high-precision strikes against fuel-related facilities and key elements of Ukraine's transportation network.

"Regular high-precision strikes on fuel storage facilities, filling stations and railway infrastructure will make it possible to disrupt the transport logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the ministry stated.

Russian officials argue that such operations can complicate the movement of military equipment and supplies while increasing logistical challenges for Ukrainian forces.

Drone and Missile Strikes Continue

As examples of these operations, the ministry cited recent attacks involving Geran unmanned aerial vehicles against fuel stations in Mykolaiv Region.

The ministry also referred to strikes on a gas distribution facility in Chernihiv Region, describing the targets as part of infrastructure supporting broader logistical networks.

Russian military officials maintain that attacks on fuel and transport facilities remain an important element of their operational strategy.

Logistics Remain a Key Element of the Conflict

Throughout the conflict, both sides have sought to weaken supply routes, transportation hubs and energy infrastructure in an effort to reduce their opponent's operational capabilities.

Military analysts widely regard logistics as one of the decisive factors in modern warfare, particularly in prolonged conflicts that require the continuous movement of troops, fuel, ammunition and equipment.

The latest statement from the Russian Defense Ministry indicates that fuel depots, filling stations and railway infrastructure will remain among the primary targets of future operations.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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