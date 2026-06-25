Catastrophic Damage: Deadly Venezuela Quake Marks Country’s Most Powerful Seismic Event Since 1900

The powerful earthquake that struck Venezuela has become one of the most significant natural disasters in the country's modern history, prompting experts to describe the event as highly unusual for the region.

According to Russian seismologist Pyotr Shebalin, director of the Institute of Earthquake Prediction Theory and Mathematical Geophysics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, earthquakes of such magnitude can occur in Venezuela but remain exceptionally rare.

"Earthquakes of this strength are theoretically possible in Venezuela, but they occur very infrequently in practice. They can even be described as anomalous,” Shebalin said in an interview with Ridus.

Experts See No Connection to Recent Earthquake in Japan

Shebalin noted that the situation differs significantly from Japan, where a magnitude-6.9 earthquake recently struck. According to the scientist, seismic events of that scale are far more common in Japan because of the country's geological characteristics.

The seismologist also rejected suggestions that the earthquakes in Venezuela and Japan may be connected.

"The fact that they occurred within a relatively short period of time and were similar in strength is merely a coincidence,” he explained.

Experts continue to monitor aftershocks and assess the broader geological implications of the disaster.

Strongest Earthquake in Venezuela Since 1900

According to The New York Times, the magnitude-7.5 earthquake was the most powerful to strike Venezuela in more than 120 years.

The previous earthquake of comparable strength occurred in 1900 and registered a magnitude of 7.7. Historical records show that 21 people died and another 50 suffered injuries during that disaster.

The latest earthquake has already caused significantly greater human losses. Authorities report that at least 32 people have died, while approximately 700 others sustained injuries.

International Condolences Follow the Disaster

As rescue and recovery operations continue, world leaders have expressed sympathy for those affected by the catastrophe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his condolences to Delcy Rodríguez, the Venezuelan official acting on behalf of the country's president, following the devastating earthquake in northwestern Venezuela.

Emergency services remain engaged in rescue efforts, while authorities continue to assess the full extent of the destruction caused by the country's strongest earthquake in more than a century.