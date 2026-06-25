Car Plows Into Football Fans in Mexico, Injuring 17 After National Team Victory

A celebration of Mexico's national football team's latest World Cup victory turned into chaos after a vehicle drove into a crowd of supporters in the resort city of Cabo San Lucas, leaving 17 people injured.

The incident occurred in the state of Baja California Sur as fans gathered in the streets to celebrate Mexico's dominant performance in the tournament.

According to local authorities, emergency responders treated multiple victims at the scene and transported several people to hospitals for further medical care.

Municipal officials reported that 17 people sustained injuries during the incident. One of the victims remains in intensive care and is listed in serious condition.

Medical teams also provided assistance to the driver of the vehicle, who suffered injuries after the crash. Authorities later detained the suspect.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the incident and continue to examine all possible circumstances surrounding the collision.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show a vehicle surrounded by football supporters as it attempted to move through a crowded street.

According to reports, the driver initially moved slowly before suddenly accelerating and striking several people in the crowd.

Witness videos also appear to show bystanders pulling the driver from the vehicle and assaulting him after the collision.

Celebrations Followed Mexico's Dominant Victory

The incident occurred shortly after Mexico's national team secured a convincing 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

The win allowed Mexico to finish the group stage with three victories and claim first place in its group.

Following news of the incident, the Mexican Football Federation expressed support for those affected and wished all injured fans a speedy recovery.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash while emergency services monitor the condition of those hospitalized.