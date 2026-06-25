Massive Earthquake Strikes Venezuela as Fears Grow Death Toll Could Reach 100,000

A series of powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela, causing significant damage in several regions of the country and sending shockwaves across the Caribbean.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexcocopro, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Caracas, Venezuela

Strong tremors partially damaged several residential high-rise buildings in the capital, Caracas, while emergency services rushed to assess the scale of the disaster.

The earthquake originated at a depth of 13 kilometers, with its epicenter located approximately 60 kilometers from the city of Valencia. Residents of nearby Caribbean islands, including Aruba, Curaçao and Guyana, also felt the tremors.

Authorities issued tsunami warnings for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as a precaution following the powerful seismic activity.

Buildings Damaged as Panic Spreads Across Affected Areas

Videos circulating online showed scenes of panic as people rushed out of buildings and public facilities. Footage from a local airport appeared to show part of the ceiling collapsing during the earthquake.

Dozens of people reportedly suffered injuries after falling debris and damaged structures struck them during the tremors.

According to CNN Brasil, the earthquake may also have caused significant damage to Venezuela's oil refineries, raising concerns about disruptions to one of the country's most important industries.

USGS Warns of Potentially Massive Human and Economic Losses

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) released an assessment of the possible human impact of the disaster and warned that casualties could reach catastrophic levels.

According to the agency's projections, there is a 44 percent probability that the death toll could range between 10,000 and 100,000 people. Experts estimated only a 3 percent chance that fatalities would remain between 100 and 1,000.

The probability of deaths ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 stands at 22 percent, while USGS calculations suggest a 30 percent chance that fatalities could exceed 100,000.

USGS experts also evaluated the potential economic consequences for Venezuela. Their estimates indicate that losses could amount to between 2 and 20 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

International Community Offers Support After Disaster

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez said numerous governments and international organizations contacted Venezuelan authorities shortly after the earthquakes to offer assistance and express solidarity.

"I want to thank the governments around the world that immediately contacted Venezuela after the earthquakes to express solidarity and support,” Rodríguez said.

According to the acting president, the United States, Panama, Qatar, Cuba, Nicaragua, Turkey, Jordan, Colombia, Barbados, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Mexico all offered support.

Representatives of the United Nations and several international financial institutions also contacted the Venezuelan government and expressed their readiness to assist with recovery efforts and disaster response.

The disaster has renewed concerns about the vulnerability of earthquake-prone regions worldwide. Earlier this month, a powerful magnitude-8.1 earthquake struck the Philippines, destroying a building in General Santos City.

Philippine authorities reported that 32 people died as a result of that disaster. Seismologists later recorded 15 aftershocks with magnitudes above 5.0, including one measuring 6.5 near the coast of Mindanao.