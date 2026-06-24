Video Shows Russian Forces Destroying New US-Made MAAWLR Air Defense System in Ukraine

Russian troops have reportedly destroyed one of the newest American weapons operated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the special military operation zone. The target was a MAAWLR mobile short-range air defense missile system, which was struck by a drone operated by the 11th Army Guards Corps of the Sever Group of Forces in the Kharkiv region.

New Air Defense System Reportedly Hit in Kharkiv Region

According to Severny Veter Telegram channel, the MAAWLR system was first unveiled at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in the United States in the autumn of 2025.

The system can be deployed either as a stationary installation or mounted on pickup trucks and trailers. The mobile version is designated MAAWLR, while the fixed variant is known as BRAWLR.

Both configurations are designed to protect military bases, critical infrastructure facilities, and naval vessels from kamikaze drones and cruise missile attacks.

The complex can simultaneously carry up to four different types of missiles and engage aerial targets at distances ranging from 6 to 15 kilometers.

Compatible munitions reportedly include a broad range of missiles, from lower-cost APKWS II rockets to AIM-9M, AIM-132, AIM-120, IRIS-T, and even older Soviet-designed R-27 missiles.

A complete field deployment package, including the launcher, a prepared pickup vehicle, ammunition stocks, and a local radar station, may cost up to $6 million, depending on the missile configuration.

Russian Military Describes Details of the Strike

An officer responsible for planning and countering unmanned aerial vehicles, known by the callsign "Karta," stated that Russian drone specialists destroyed the system using a single fiber-optic FPV strike drone.

According to the serviceman, the air defense complex was located in a rear area controlled by Ukrainian forces, several dozen kilometers from the line of contact.

Karta added that the vehicle's anti-drone protection measures failed to prevent the strike.

Video footage released after the incident allegedly shows the moment of impact. The recording captures the drone slowly approaching the launcher before striking the target.

Russian Forces Also Report Destruction of Rare Ukrainian Armored Vehicle

Earlier, on June 16, the Telegram channel Brigada Sever-V reported that Russian troops had destroyed a rare Ukrainian BTR-4 "Bucephalus" armored personnel carrier in the combat zone.

"A successful hunt for a rare beast of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Artillery strikes and FPV drones from Brigada Sever-V destroyed a rarely seen example of enemy armored equipment — a BTR-4 Bucephalus armored personnel carrier,” the publication stated.

Video attached to the report appears to show a drone striking the vehicle, followed by a large column of smoke from the resulting fire.

The BTR-4 Bucephalus is a modern Ukrainian armored personnel carrier developed by the Kharkiv Morozov Machine Building Design Bureau. It is designed to transport mechanized infantry units safely and provide fire support on the battlefield.