Russian Space Facility Targeted in Mass UAV Raid While Missile Attack Hits Voronezh

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Dubna Space Communications Center in the Moscow region during a large-scale overnight attack, while separate strikes targeted industrial facilities in the city of Voronezh, according to Russian officials and media reports.

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Russia's state-owned Satellite Communications Company said the attack on the Dubna facility involved multiple drones. The organization stated that television broadcasting and communications services continued to operate normally despite the strike.

"Television broadcasting and communications have not been disrupted. Measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Personnel at the space communications center were not injured," the company said in a statement.

Drone Attack Targets Strategic Space Communications Facility

The Dubna Space Communications Center serves as part of Russia's satellite communications infrastructure. Officials described the incident as a mass drone attack but did not provide details about the extent of the damage.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that Russian air defense systems intercepted 84 drones approaching the Russian capital over the previous 24 hours. He did not disclose where debris fell or whether any incidents occurred on the ground, stating only that no destruction had been recorded.

Industrial Sites Hit During Voronezh Air Raid

On June 22, Ukrainian forces also carried out an air attack on Voronezh. Some Russian military commentators suggested that Storm Shadow cruise missiles may have been used, although officials have not confirmed those claims.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev reported that air defense units destroyed several high-speed aerial targets over the city.

According to Gusev, three people suffered injuries, including one individual who remains in serious condition. The attack also damaged production facilities at one enterprise, as well as the facades and windows of several apartment buildings and private vehicles.

One of the targets was said to be a manufacturer of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. Another factory located nearby (specializing in the development and production of discrete semiconductor components, integrated circuits, and power modules) also came under attack.