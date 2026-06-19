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What Could Follow Ukraine’s Massive Drone Attack on Moscow?

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Throughout the night from Thursday into Friday, Ukraine awaited what many expected would be a large-scale Russian strike in response to the recent drone attacks on Moscow.

Russian Army fighters
Photo: минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian Army fighters

The expectation was reinforced by comments from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who stated at the ASEAN forum that Russia would continue conducting regular large-scale strikes against facilities in Ukraine that affect the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Night Passed Without the Expected Large-Scale Strike

Despite the anticipation, the night remained relatively calm. Ukrainian Telegram channels and media outlets repeatedly circulated reports suggesting that a major attack could be imminent.

In particular, monitoring channels reported radio traffic on frequencies used by the Russian Aerospace Forces' Long-Range Aviation units. Such activity is often viewed as a sign that cruise missile strikes may be imminent.

However, Russian forces appeared to operate according to their regular schedule. Since early June, the Russian military has been conducting a campaign targeting Ukrainian fuel stations. This time, fuel facilities in and around the city of Zaporizhzhia were reportedly struck.

Additional strikes were reported in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions. Nevertheless, many observers believe that Russia will eventually carry out a more substantial response. Planning and target selection for high-priority operations are typically approached carefully by the General Staff.

Potential Targets for a Future Response

Facilities linked to the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles are widely viewed as likely targets. Storage sites containing components used in drone production could also come under attack.

At the same time, Russian forces already strike such facilities on a regular basis and often with considerable precision.

Another possible category of targets includes command centers where flight missions for drones are planned and coordinated. During previous operations, Russian forces reportedly struck several military administration buildings in Kyiv, including facilities associated with the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, and other military structures.

According to reports, the Main Directorate of Intelligence was also affected during earlier attacks.

The Role of the Oreshnik Missile System

The scale of any future Russian response may depend on progress in refining the intermediate-range missile system known as Oreshnik.

Particular attention is being paid to its ability to accurately strike fortified targets occupying relatively small areas. Such targets typically include bunkers, headquarters, command centers, and other protected military facilities.

Improved accuracy of the system's kinetic warheads could also enhance its effectiveness against small, high-value surface targets.

At the same time, observers caution against expecting a dramatic, highly publicized strike. A more likely scenario may involve a routine military operation that receives less media attention but is designed to inflict significant losses on the opposing side.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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