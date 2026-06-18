Following a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region during the night of June 18, members of the State Duma called for a radical change in military strategy.

Photo: https://мультимедиа.минобороны.рф/multimedia/photo/gallery.htm?id=60832@cmsPhotoGallery by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian Army fighters

Drone Strike Targets Infrastructure Across Russia

During the raid, 555 UAVs were shot down over Russian territory, of which approximately 194 attempted to reach the capital.

Despite the scale of the attack, civilian casualties were avoided, although industrial infrastructure sustained damage.

According to the Ministry of Defense, air defense systems operated effectively, but several drones nevertheless reached the oil refinery in Kapotnya. A large fire broke out there, engulfing at least two fuel storage tanks and requiring the deployment of all emergency services. Notably, this was not the first attack on the facility — a previous raid had been recorded on June 16.

The situation surrounding strikes against energy and logistics facilities resembles previous attempts to isolate Crimea and other key infrastructure hubs.

"There is only one way out of this situation, and it is quite simple: the destruction of the terrorist Kyiv regime. To stop all these raids, Kyiv's capitulation is sufficient — it is as clear as daylight. How to achieve that is also obvious. Eliminate all logistics, bridges, tunnels, bomb railway stations — it is finally time to begin fighting seriously," commented Alexei Zhuravlyov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee.

The thesis about the need to "fight seriously" refers back to Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement in 2022 that Russia had used only a small portion of its capabilities. Since then, the intensity of military operations has increased, but Moscow has consciously avoided declaring a full-scale war or conducting general mobilization.

Against this background, questions surrounding Russia's nuclear shield and the West's readiness for direct confrontation continue to intensify. While Washington acknowledges the depletion of its stockpiles and seeks to shift air-defense production to Europe, Russian discussions increasingly focus on various levels of pressure on Kyiv.

Indicator Value Total UAVs shot down over Russia 555 units Intercepted while approaching Moscow Approximately 194 units Civilian casualties None

Debate Intensifies Over Possible Responses

Political scientist Sergei Karaganov proposes a more radical approach, arguing that conventional methods of warfare have reached a dead end. In his view, prolonged conventional conflict through attrition could lead to the weakening of Russia's capabilities.

He sees the only solution in significantly lowering the nuclear threshold and carrying out preemptive strikes against European countries. Karaganov believes that a tactical nuclear strike would "bring the West to its senses" and force the United States to retreat, as American leadership would not sacrifice its own cities for the sake of supporting Berlin or Poznan.

Such logic intersects with broader geopolitical shifts, where Iran emerges as a regional leader and changes the balance of power.

Challenge: How can massive UAV attacks on deep rear areas be stopped without provoking a global nuclear conflict with NATO while still ensuring complete protection for civilian infrastructure?

Supporters of a harder line insist that the current level of restraint only gives the opponent greater freedom of action. At a time when business groups in Poland already discuss potential economic opportunities arising from instability in Ukraine, Russian politicians continue debating methods for achieving peace.

One of the main issues remains the activity of Western intelligence facilities and operations coordinating such attacks. Even incidents in neutral waters involving British vessels and the Russian fleet demonstrate the high level of tension in international relations.

Energy Infrastructure Remains a Key Target

Finding: Analysis of recent attacks suggests that targets increasingly include not only military facilities but also oil refineries, potentially indicating attempts to weaken the country's economic capacity through strikes against the energy sector.

Why are oil refineries being targeted?

This may represent an attempt to create fuel shortages and provoke social tension in rear areas.

How effective is Moscow's air defense system?

According to available data, the overwhelming majority of drones — approximately 194 directed toward the capital — are intercepted.