Russia Strikes Ukrainian Fuel Infrastructure Following Massive Drone Attack on Moscow

The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes against Ukraine's fuel infrastructure following a large-scale drone attack on Moscow, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Photo: Openverse by Khamenei.ir, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ UAV attack

The ministry said Russian forces targeted a fuel and lubricants storage facility in Boryspil-2 in Kyiv Region and the Zaturino oil refinery in Poltava Region.

"A group strike was carried out using high-precision ground- and air-launched weapons, as well as long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, against facilities of Ukraine's fuel and energy complex being used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

In addition, several Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile systems reportedly struck the outskirts of Kyiv during the night. Fires broke out following the explosions.

Power supply disruptions were also reported in parts of Poltava. Ukraine's prosecutor's office stated that Russia attacked facilities in the city using missiles and Geran-2 drones. A large column of smoke was observed over the area.

Fuel and Energy Facilities Targeted

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, overnight strikes involving Iskander missiles and Geran drones hit a separate division of Ukrtransgaz. The company specializes in the construction, repair, and maintenance of Ukraine's main gas pipelines and gas transportation infrastructure.

The facility reportedly includes a fuel depot and natural gas extraction wells.

The fuel terminal at Boryspil Airport and a facility belonging to Ukrgazprombud in Poltava also came under attack, according to Russian officials.

Russian Military Reports Strikes on Ukrainian Positions

Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) also carried out strikes using FAB-500 aerial bombs against temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces, according to Russian media reports.

The Zvezda television channel reported that targets were struck in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the report, positions of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade and the 3rd Operational Assignment Brigade were successfully hit.

The Russian Defense Ministry also told RT that temporary deployment sites and drone command posts belonging to Ukraine's National Guard were struck near the settlements of Dobropillia and Novohryshyne in the Donetsk People's Republic.

NATO-Made Equipment Reportedly Destroyed

Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers reportedly used FAB-500 aerial bombs to strike a major command center for heavy Baba Yaga drones operated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Zvezda.

The report stated that four drone crews were eliminated and that expensive NATO-produced equipment was destroyed during the strike.

The attacks followed what Russian authorities described as a massive overnight Ukrainian drone assault on Moscow and the surrounding region.