World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Fuel Infrastructure Following Massive Drone Attack on Moscow

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes against Ukraine's fuel infrastructure following a large-scale drone attack on Moscow, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

UAV attack
Photo: Openverse by Khamenei.ir, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
UAV attack

The ministry said Russian forces targeted a fuel and lubricants storage facility in Boryspil-2 in Kyiv Region and the Zaturino oil refinery in Poltava Region.

"A group strike was carried out using high-precision ground- and air-launched weapons, as well as long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, against facilities of Ukraine's fuel and energy complex being used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

In addition, several Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile systems reportedly struck the outskirts of Kyiv during the night. Fires broke out following the explosions.

Power supply disruptions were also reported in parts of Poltava. Ukraine's prosecutor's office stated that Russia attacked facilities in the city using missiles and Geran-2 drones. A large column of smoke was observed over the area.

Fuel and Energy Facilities Targeted

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, overnight strikes involving Iskander missiles and Geran drones hit a separate division of Ukrtransgaz. The company specializes in the construction, repair, and maintenance of Ukraine's main gas pipelines and gas transportation infrastructure.

The facility reportedly includes a fuel depot and natural gas extraction wells.

The fuel terminal at Boryspil Airport and a facility belonging to Ukrgazprombud in Poltava also came under attack, according to Russian officials.

Russian Military Reports Strikes on Ukrainian Positions

Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) also carried out strikes using FAB-500 aerial bombs against temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces, according to Russian media reports.

The Zvezda television channel reported that targets were struck in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the report, positions of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade and the 3rd Operational Assignment Brigade were successfully hit.

The Russian Defense Ministry also told RT that temporary deployment sites and drone command posts belonging to Ukraine's National Guard were struck near the settlements of Dobropillia and Novohryshyne in the Donetsk People's Republic.

NATO-Made Equipment Reportedly Destroyed

Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers reportedly used FAB-500 aerial bombs to strike a major command center for heavy Baba Yaga drones operated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Zvezda.

The report stated that four drone crews were eliminated and that expensive NATO-produced equipment was destroyed during the strike.

The attacks followed what Russian authorities described as a massive overnight Ukrainian drone assault on Moscow and the surrounding region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The Ka-50’s Secret Weapon: A Catapult Seat Designed to Save Pilots
Science
The Ka-50’s Secret Weapon: A Catapult Seat Designed to Save Pilots
16 Injured in Massive Drone Attack on Moscow Region, Including Two Children
Hotspots and Incidents
16 Injured in Massive Drone Attack on Moscow Region, Including Two Children
Uzbek President Delays Government Workday for National Team’s World Cup Debut
Society
Uzbek President Delays Government Workday for National Team’s World Cup Debut
Popular
Kremlin Reports Putin’s Response After Attack on Belarusian Children’s Football Team

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Health Ministry to provide urgent assistance to those injured after a reported drone strike on a bus carrying a Belarusian children’s football team in Russia’s Bryansk Region, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin Reports Putin’s Response After Attack on Belarusian Children’s Football Team
Top 10 Japanese Cars With Most Reliable Engines Revealed
Top 10 Japanese Cars With Most Reliable Engines Revealed
Betrayal, American Style: Humiliating Israel Becomes Trump's Main Tool of Diplomacy
Not a Joke: Dutch Military Conducts Large-Scale Exercise for Holding 2,000 Russian POWs
Iran 'Deal' Explained For Tards (Now With Israeli Mentions!) Guy Somerset Not a Joke: Dutch Military Conducts Large-Scale Exercise for Holding 2,000 Russian POWs Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Greatest Treasure Hunt: The Unsolved Mystery of Kolchak’s Missing Gold Andrey Mihayloff
Russian Satellite Conducts Complex Orbital Maneuver in New Space Operations Test
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Sees First Real Chance for Peace in Ukraine Conflict
Influential St. Petersburg Businessman Ilya Traber Detained in Russia
Influential St. Petersburg Businessman Ilya Traber Detained in Russia
Last materials
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Fuel Infrastructure Following Massive Drone Attack on Moscow
Iran 'Deal' Explained For Tards (Now With Israeli Mentions!)
16 Injured in Massive Drone Attack on Moscow Region, Including Two Children
Moscow Under Massive Drone Attack: Refineries, Residential Areas Affected
Not a Joke: Dutch Military Conducts Large-Scale Exercise for Holding 2,000 Russian POWs
Betrayal, American Style: Humiliating Israel Becomes Trump's Main Tool of Diplomacy
Russian Satellite Conducts Complex Orbital Maneuver in New Space Operations Test
Uzbek President Delays Government Workday for National Team’s World Cup Debut
Moscow Zoo’s Polar Bear Surprises Visitors With Green-Tinted Fur
Kremlin Reports Putin’s Response After Attack on Belarusian Children’s Football Team
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.