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16 Injured in Massive Drone Attack on Moscow Region, Including Two Children

Incidents

Sixteen people were injured during an attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Moscow region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov announced on his Telegram channel.

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According to Vorobyov, two children were among the wounded.

He specified that three people were injured in Ramenskoye. A 22-year-old man with injuries to his abdomen, pelvis, and limbs was taken to Ramenskoye Hospital. A ten-year-old schoolgirl with lower-leg injuries was transported to the Center for Maternal and Child Health. A 35-year-old man with multiple wounds to his lower legs, thigh, shoulder, and neck was also hospitalized.

Injuries Reported Across Multiple Municipalities

In Solnechnogorsk, a 46-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound to his shoulder. He received outpatient medical treatment.

In Lyubertsy, two men aged 20 and 33 were hospitalized with a thigh injury and a fractured arm. Their condition is assessed as moderate, Vorobyov said.

In Dzerzhinsky, a man was diagnosed with neck injuries and taken to Lyubertsy Hospital.

In Kotelniki, eight people were injured. Five of them are being treated at Lyubertsy Hospital, including men with shrapnel wounds and injuries of varying severity, as well as a 58-year-old woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury and shoulder wounds.

A three-year-old child was also transported to the Center for Maternal and Child Health. Another victim, a 19-year-old man, is receiving treatment at Zhukovsky Hospital. One person declined hospitalization.

Vorobyov added that a 50-year-old man from the Sadovod shopping center was admitted to Lyubertsy Hospital with shrapnel wounds to the abdominal wall.

Defense Ministry Reports Hundreds of Drones Intercepted

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed 555 Ukrainian drones overnight.

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