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Moscow Under Massive Drone Attack: Refineries, Residential Areas Affected

4:33
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out a large-scale drone attack on the Russian capital. Several hostile unmanned aerial vehicles managed to reach the Moscow Oil Refinery, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

UAV
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DoroshenkoE, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
UAV

The mayor said that air defense forces continued to repel incoming strikes. Emergency response measures were underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack, while specialists from emergency services were working at sites where drone debris had fallen.

Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a drone attack early in the morning on June 18.

What Happened Overnight and in the Morning

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin began reporting intercepted drones at 04:36 Moscow time, when 15 UAVs were shot down. According to him, by 08:12 Moscow time, approximately 180 drones had been destroyed while approaching the capital.

Several drones reached the Moscow Oil Refinery (MOR). "Air defense forces continue to repel the massive attack. Measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences,” Sobyanin wrote.

  • Drone debris fell onto the grounds of the Sadovod shopping center. One of the buildings sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported.
  • Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov also reported drone activity. According to him, debris from a UAV fell onto the roof of the Belaya Dacha shopping center.
  • "A fire broke out. Information regarding the size of the fire and possible casualties is being clarified,” the governor stated.
  • In Zhukovsky (a suburban town near Moscow), a drone struck an apartment building on Gagarin Street, damaging an emergency staircase exit and two balcony slabs.
  • In Lyubertsy (also a suburban town near Moscow), drone debris fell at several locations, damaging a fitness center building and a facility in an industrial zone. No casualties were reported.
  • In the village of Stepanovo near the suburban town of Elektrostal, debris from a downed drone damaged the roof of a private house. A woman suffered a minor shoulder injury but declined hospitalization.
  • In the village of Masnovo-Zhukovo near Chekhov, a drone struck a country house on the territory of a gardening partnership. The house and several outbuildings were destroyed. No injuries were reported.
  • In the settlement of Kryukovo, UAV debris fell onto several summer cottage plots.
  • In the Druzhba gardening partnership near the village of Fateyevo in Pavlovsky Posad, two country houses caught fire after being hit by a drone. Fire crews are working at the scene. No casualties have been reported.

Transport Restrictions and Airport Disruptions

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported traffic restrictions on both directions of the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD) from Novoryazanskoye Highway (Volgogradsky Prospekt) to Kashirskoye Highway.

Traffic was also restricted opposite Privolnaya Street along Novoryazanskoye Highway. Chaginskaya Street was fully closed, as were Kapotnya Street from Verkhniye Polya Street to the MKAD and Verkhniye Polya Street from Maryinsky Park Street to the MKAD. Authorities urged drivers to use alternative routes.

At Sheremetyevo Airport, passengers were evacuated to secure shelters, including from aircraft. At 07:10 Moscow time, airport authorities announced that flight restrictions had been lifted.

"Due to temporary restrictions within the airport's airspace perimeter, airlines are adjusting their flight schedules,” the airport's press service stated.

Air Defense Operations Across Russia

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense units intercepted and destroyed a total of 555 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions during the night.

The ministry also stated that, "in response to terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime,” Russian forces launched a group strike using high-precision ground- and air-launched weapons, as well as long-range drones, against fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that are used in support of the Ukrainian military.

At 09:18 Moscow time, Sobyanin reported that air defense systems had intercepted another 10 drones approaching Moscow.

"Emergency service specialists are working at the sites where debris fell,” he wrote.

Several minutes later, the mayor announced the destruction of four additional drones.

Aeroflot advised passengers whose flights had been canceled not to travel to airports for ticket refunds or rebooking procedures.

Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev announced that the exit from Yaroslavl toward Moscow had been temporarily closed due to a "Drone Threat” alert.

"Our region is under attack by hostile Ukrainian UAVs. For safety reasons, traffic has been suspended on the route from Yaroslavl toward Moscow at the intersection of Moskovsky Prospekt and the Southwestern Ring Road,” the governor wrote.

Two hours later, Yevrayev announced that the restrictions had been lifted and traffic flow had been fully restored.

At approximately 11:00 Moscow time, restrictions on arrivals and departures at Sheremetyevo Airport were removed. Airports at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky resumed receiving and dispatching flights in coordination with the relevant authorities, according to Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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