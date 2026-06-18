Moscow Under Massive Drone Attack: Refineries, Residential Areas Affected

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out a large-scale drone attack on the Russian capital. Several hostile unmanned aerial vehicles managed to reach the Moscow Oil Refinery, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
The mayor said that air defense forces continued to repel incoming strikes. Emergency response measures were underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack, while specialists from emergency services were working at sites where drone debris had fallen.
Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a drone attack early in the morning on June 18.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin began reporting intercepted drones at 04:36 Moscow time, when 15 UAVs were shot down. According to him, by 08:12 Moscow time, approximately 180 drones had been destroyed while approaching the capital.
Several drones reached the Moscow Oil Refinery (MOR). "Air defense forces continue to repel the massive attack. Measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences,” Sobyanin wrote.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported traffic restrictions on both directions of the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD) from Novoryazanskoye Highway (Volgogradsky Prospekt) to Kashirskoye Highway.
Traffic was also restricted opposite Privolnaya Street along Novoryazanskoye Highway. Chaginskaya Street was fully closed, as were Kapotnya Street from Verkhniye Polya Street to the MKAD and Verkhniye Polya Street from Maryinsky Park Street to the MKAD. Authorities urged drivers to use alternative routes.
At Sheremetyevo Airport, passengers were evacuated to secure shelters, including from aircraft. At 07:10 Moscow time, airport authorities announced that flight restrictions had been lifted.
"Due to temporary restrictions within the airport's airspace perimeter, airlines are adjusting their flight schedules,” the airport's press service stated.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense units intercepted and destroyed a total of 555 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions during the night.
The ministry also stated that, "in response to terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime,” Russian forces launched a group strike using high-precision ground- and air-launched weapons, as well as long-range drones, against fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that are used in support of the Ukrainian military.
At 09:18 Moscow time, Sobyanin reported that air defense systems had intercepted another 10 drones approaching Moscow.
"Emergency service specialists are working at the sites where debris fell,” he wrote.
Several minutes later, the mayor announced the destruction of four additional drones.
Aeroflot advised passengers whose flights had been canceled not to travel to airports for ticket refunds or rebooking procedures.
Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev announced that the exit from Yaroslavl toward Moscow had been temporarily closed due to a "Drone Threat” alert.
"Our region is under attack by hostile Ukrainian UAVs. For safety reasons, traffic has been suspended on the route from Yaroslavl toward Moscow at the intersection of Moskovsky Prospekt and the Southwestern Ring Road,” the governor wrote.
Two hours later, Yevrayev announced that the restrictions had been lifted and traffic flow had been fully restored.
At approximately 11:00 Moscow time, restrictions on arrivals and departures at Sheremetyevo Airport were removed. Airports at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky resumed receiving and dispatching flights in coordination with the relevant authorities, according to Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency.
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