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Ukrainian Drone Strikes Bus Carrying Belarusian Youth Football Team

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The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a bus carrying a Belarusian youth football team in Russia's Bryansk Region, according to acting regional governor Yegor Kovalchuk.

Ukrainian drone
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АрміяInform, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ukrainian drone

According to Kovalchuk, the team from Gomel was traveling to the resort city of Gelendzhik when the bus was struck by a fixed-wing drone. One woman was killed in the attack. Six people, including four children, sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

Kovalchuk added that the remaining children who were on board the bus would be returned home in the near future.

Following the attack on the bus carrying the Belarusian football team in Bryansk Region, seven people were hospitalized, RIA Novosti said with reference to the Russian Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, one of the injured children is in serious condition.

There were 44 passengers on board the bus, including 28 child athletes.

Team Was Traveling to a Summer Holiday Destination

Reports of the attack on the bus emerged earlier on Wednesday, June 17. The team from Gomel, Belarus, was traveling to Gelendzhik, Russia, for a holiday when a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle struck.

One woman died as a result of the attack. Medical personnel continue to provide assistance to those who were injured.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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