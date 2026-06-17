Dramatic Footage Shows Soldier Surviving FPV Drone Attack

A serviceman has survived what was described as an apparent direct strike from an FPV (First Person View) drone, in a rare battlefield incident that highlights both the growing threat posed by unmanned aerial systems and the unpredictable nature of combat.

According to reports, the drone struck in close proximity to the soldier during combat operations. Despite the severity of the attack, the serviceman survived and received medical assistance. Information regarding the extent of his injuries has not been fully disclosed.

Why Some Soldiers Survive FPV Drone Attacks

Military experts note that survival after an FPV drone strike, while uncommon, is not unprecedented. The outcome of such attacks often depends on a combination of factors, including the angle of impact, the type of explosive payload carried by the drone, available cover, protective equipment, and the speed at which medical aid is provided.

Several documented incidents have demonstrated that servicemen can survive even direct or near-direct encounters with FPV drones under exceptional circumstances.

In December 2025, a soldier from the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment reportedly survived after an FPV drone collided with him but failed to detonate. According to reports, the serviceman managed to throw the drone away moments after impact, avoiding potentially fatal injuries.

Another case was reported during the summer of 2025 involving a serviceman from the Dnepr group of forces. The drone struck the soldier in the neck area, causing severe wounds. Despite the seriousness of the injuries, military medics successfully stabilized and saved the serviceman.

There have also been reports of soldiers surviving thanks to accidental technical protection. In some cases, FPV drones became entangled in damaged vehicle wheels or other equipment before detonation, reducing the force of the impact and increasing the chances of survival.

FPV Drones Remain a Major Battlefield Threat

FPV drones have emerged as one of the most dangerous and widespread weapons in modern warfare. Originally designed for civilian racing and recreational use, these systems have been adapted to carry explosive payloads and conduct precision strikes against personnel, vehicles, and fortified positions.

Because FPV drones can be guided directly onto a target, they present a significant challenge to troops operating in exposed areas. Military forces continue to develop new methods of protection against such attacks.

Experts recommend the use of engineering defenses, including protective nets, overhead coverings, reinforced shelters, and camouflage structures to reduce the likelihood of a direct strike. Modern portable electronic warfare (EW) systems capable of disrupting drone communications are also increasingly being deployed as part of anti-drone defenses.

The latest incident serves as another reminder of the growing role of FPV drones on the battlefield while illustrating that survival, although rare, remains possible when circumstances align in a soldier's favor.