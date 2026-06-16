Russian Engineers Develop New EW System to Jam Starlink Links Used by Ukrainian Drones

Russian specialists have developed an electronic warfare (EW) system capable of jamming Starlink satellite communication channels used by a number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain Controlling UAVs from space

The new method reportedly being used by Russian forces to counter drones was first described by the Ukrainian side. In particular, Ukrainian Defense Ministry technology adviser Serhii Beskrestnov, known by the call sign "Flash,” spoke about the Russian Starlink-jamming system on his Telegram channel. According to him, the new EW complex has been named "Volna Kupol Garant.” It consists of a system of satellite antennas mounted on several trailers that emit powerful interference toward a specific satellite, thereby disrupting its communication with ground terminals.

"Technically, a Starlink satellite receives signals from terminals in the 14-14.5 gigahertz range. This range is divided into eight channels, each 62.5 megahertz wide. The Russians essentially took eight satellite dishes, pointed them at the satellite, and each dish transmits interference on its own channel. That's it. The satellite becomes "blind,'” said Serhii Beskrestnov, adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister.

Russia Considers the Emergence of a Starlink-Jamming System Possible

Military expert Alexei Zhivov believes Russian developers could indeed have created a Starlink-jamming system. In his view, such a conclusion can be drawn from information coming from military personnel as well as simple logic.

In particular, the expert recalled that just two weeks ago, Ukrainian drones were destroying fuel tankers traveling along the Novorossiya highway toward the special military operation zone. Now, however, those vehicles are reportedly reaching their destinations unharmed.

"Now the fuel tankers are arriving safely and intact. That means some technical measures were taken during this time that provided protection to a certain extent. By what means? The opposing side itself is writing on its channels that this particular system is what provided that protection,” said Alexei Zhivov.

According to preliminary information, a single system can provide protection over an area of approximately 20 square kilometers. The Ukrainian side believes that the new EW complexes have been deployed to protect the Novorossiya highway, prompting efforts to locate and target the highly visible systems, according to the Telegram channel Voennyy Osvedomitel.

"If an effective method of jamming Starlink has indeed been found, the widespread deployment of such systems could significantly affect the effectiveness of Ukrainian medium-range strikes, which depend directly on American satellite internet,” the Voennyy Osvedomitel Telegram channel stated.