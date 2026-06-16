Drone Strike Damages Moscow Refinery as Russian Air Defenses Down Scores of UAVs

Dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Ukraine were shot down while approaching Moscow beginning at around 5 a. m., according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 58togyll, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ilyinsky refinery

The mayor said the total number of intercepted drones reached 60, indicating that the Russian capital had once again come under a large-scale aerial attack.

Temporary flight restrictions were introduced at Moscow airports during the attack. Air hubs are now gradually returning to normal operations, although Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency warned that adjustments to flight schedules remain possible.

Drone Damages Moscow Oil Refinery

Amid the large-scale attack, one Ukrainian drone damaged the Moscow Oil Refinery (MNPZ). Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the facility sustained damage as a result of a UAV strike.

Emergency specialists are currently working at the site where drone debris fell, the mayor added. He also stated that there were no casualties.

Authorities have already reported that a fire at the refinery was quickly brought under control. Moscow's Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said there is no longer any threat of the blaze spreading further.

"The fire on the territory of the Moscow Oil Refinery has been promptly localized. Work is currently underway to eliminate the consequences of the incident,” emergency officials said.

Russian Defense Ministry Releases Details

Following the large-scale attack, Russia's Defense Ministry issued a statement outlining the scope of the overnight raid.

According to the ministry, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 172 unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian territory during the night of June 16.

The ministry said Ukrainian forces targeted 16 Russian regions, including Astrakhan, Ryazan, Oryol and Voronezh regions, as well as the Moscow region, Krasnodar Territory and Crimea.

Additional UAVs were reportedly shot down over the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The Defense Ministry specified that all intercepted drones were fixed-wing aircraft-type UAVs.

On June 15, Russian air defense systems reportedly destroyed 74 Ukrainian drones over various regions of the country and nearby waters. Shortly before that, Ukrainian forces also attempted to attack Crimea using UAVs.