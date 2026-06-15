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Ukraine Reports Possible Use of New Russian ‘Banderol’ Missile in Recent Strike

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Ukrainian sources have reported the possible use of a new Russian missile known as the "Banderol” (translates as 'parcel'), Military Chronicle Telegram channel said. 

Russian missiles
Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Russian missiles

The Russian forces may have launched at least three of the missiles against targets located within an urban area.

However, no information was provided regarding the specific facilities or infrastructure that may have been struck during the attack.

Reported Characteristics of the Banderol Missile

According to the publication, the missile is equipped with a Chinese-made Swiwin SW800Pro turbojet engine.

The report claims that the weapon carries a warhead weighing approximately 150 kilograms.

Sources cited by the channel also outlined what they described as the missile's estimated performance characteristics.

Among them is a reported operational range of roughly 450 kilometers.

No official confirmation of these specifications has been released, and the reported figures remain based on information circulated by Ukrainian sources and military observers.

Previous Reports About the Banderol System

The Banderol missile has attracted increasing attention in military and defense circles over the past year.

In October, the Telegram channel Russian Spring War Correspondents reported that Russian forces had allegedly used a hybrid weapon combining features of a missile and a glide bomb during a strike on Dnipro.

Later, in May 2025, the American defense publication 19FortyFive wrote that the new Russian cruise missile, identified as the S8000 Banderol, was generating concern among Ukrainian military analysts.

As reports continue to emerge, independent verification of the missile's capabilities and operational deployment remains limited.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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