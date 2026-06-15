Soviet-Era Tu-22 Supersonic Bomber Crashes When Landing in Russia’s Irkutsk Region

A Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic bomber crashed in Russia's Irkutsk Region while approaching a landing site during a training flight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The aircraft was not carrying any weapons at the time of the incident.

According to the ministry, the crew successfully ejected before the crash and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

"The crew ejected. There is no threat to the lives or health of the pilots. There is no damage on the ground. The aircraft was conducting a flight without a combat payload,” the ministry said in a statement.

Crew Reportedly Ejected Before Impact

Earlier reports indicated that the aircraft went down near the town of Svirsk in the Irkutsk Region.

Witnesses said they saw crew members descending by parachute before the aircraft crashed.

According to eyewitness accounts, the bomber fell near the banks of the Angara River, where a large column of smoke subsequently rose from the crash site.

Officials said there were no casualties or destruction on the ground.

Training Flight Ended in Accident During Landing Approach

The Defense Ministry stated that the Tu-22M3 was carrying out a scheduled training flight when the accident occurred during its approach to landing.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the cause of the crash.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is expected to follow.

About the Tu-22M3 Bomber

The Tu-22M3 is a long-range supersonic bomber developed by the Tupolev Design Bureau as an advanced version of the earlier Tu-22 aircraft.

Designed for long-range strike missions, the aircraft has served for decades as one of the key components of Russia's long-range aviation fleet.

The Tu-22 family originated in the late 1950s and became the first mass-produced Soviet aircraft capable of exceeding speeds of 1,500 kilometers per hour.

Over the years, various versions of the aircraft have been used as missile carriers, reconnaissance platforms and electronic warfare aircraft.