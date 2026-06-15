Patriot Fails to Intercept Zircon Hypersonic Missile Over Ukraine

A missile launched by a US-made Patriot air defense system reportedly failed to intercept a Russian Zircon hypersonic missile over Ukraine and subsequently crashed, according to claims circulated by Russian sources.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hunini, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Patriot missile system

The Telegram channel Osvedomitel reported that video footage appeared to show an attempted interception involving what it identified as a Patriot MIM-104 missile.

According to the channel, the interceptor was unable to catch up with the incoming Zircon missile and fell to the ground near the reported strike area.

Military Expert Questions Patriot's Effectiveness Against Hypersonic Missiles

Retired Colonel and military analyst Anatoly Matviychuk argued that Patriot systems have repeatedly struggled to counter Russian hypersonic weapons.

According to Matviychuk, attacks involving Zircon and Kinzhal missiles demonstrate that Patriot interceptors often fail to react quickly enough to changes in a missile's flight path.

"The attacks on Kyiv involving our Zircons and Kinzhals show that Patriot systems frequently miss their targets and fail to respond in time to changes in trajectory,” Matviychuk said.

He further claimed that Patriot missiles occasionally crash into civilian areas after unsuccessful interception attempts.

"Ukraine then claims that Russia struck civilian targets in Kyiv, even though these are often Patriot missiles that failed to complete their mission,” he added.

Patriot Designed for Different Threats, Analyst Says

Matviychuk argued that when the Patriot system was originally developed, weapons with the characteristics of modern hypersonic missiles did not yet exist.

According to the analyst, the system was primarily designed to engage ballistic missiles whose trajectories could be calculated with a high degree of accuracy.

"When Patriot was created, there were no hypersonic missiles capable of changing their flight paths. It was a powerful air defense system intended to intercept ballistic targets with predictable trajectories,” he said.

Although the system has undergone several upgrades, Matviychuk maintained that its interceptor missiles remain limited by their design.

"The system has been modernized several times, but because of its inherent limitations, the missile cannot effectively chase targets that continuously alter their course. The designers never built that capability into it,” he said.

The analyst concluded that recent attacks involving Zircon and Kinzhal missiles highlight what he described as Patriot's inability to respond effectively to rapidly changing flight trajectories.

Ukraine Reportedly Facing Patriot Missile Shortages

The debate over the effectiveness of Patriot systems comes amid reports of growing shortages of interceptor missiles in Ukraine.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Ukrainian forces are experiencing difficulties maintaining adequate stocks of missiles for air defense systems, including Patriot batteries.

According to the report, shortages of interceptor missiles have limited Ukraine's ability to counter large-scale Russian aerial attacks, which have intensified in recent weeks.

The availability of Patriot interceptors depends heavily on the pace of Western deliveries. At the same time, the United States and its allies continue to face increased demand for such missiles due to security challenges in the Middle East.

Challenges in Countering Ballistic Missile Attacks

Reports have also suggested that Ukraine faces increasing difficulties intercepting Russian ballistic missiles as Russia expands missile production while supplies of Western interceptor missiles remain constrained.

Analysts note that Ukraine's large geographic size presents additional challenges for air defense coverage, making it difficult to protect all critical infrastructure and military facilities simultaneously.

At the same time, concerns have been raised about the availability of interceptor missiles as Western stockpiles come under pressure from multiple international security commitments.