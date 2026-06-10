Four Killed After Bus Crashes Into Church in Central Yekaterinburg

A bus crashed into the Bolshoi Zlatoust Church building in central Yekaterinburg, according to eyewitness reports.

According to a correspondent from 66.ru, the bus also struck pedestrians, killing at least four people. It's My City reported that there were "at least four dead and several injured” as a result of the incident.

According to the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate (GIBDD), the bus first collided with a passenger vehicle before veering onto the sidewalk and hitting pedestrians.

Four people died in the accident, including an underage girl. Several other victims were hospitalized with injuries.

Sverdlovsk Region Governor Denis Pasler stated that all passenger transport operators should undergo inspections to verify compliance with requirements governing pre-trip medical examinations for drivers and the timely technical inspection of vehicles.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.