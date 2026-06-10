Russia May Be Preparing Oreshnik Missile Launch From Kapustin Yar

Russian forces are allegedly preparing for a launch of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar test range in the near future, Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channel eRadar said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Елена00, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Launch of the Topol-M from the Kapustin Yar test site

The report cites information indicating that preparations are currently taking place at the testing facility.

"According to information received, preparatory activities are taking place at the Kapustin Yar test range for a possible launch of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile in the near future,” the channel stated.

The report does not specify the purpose of the alleged preparations. According to the source, it remains unclear whether the activity relates to a training launch or a potential strike during a future large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Questions Remain About Intended Purpose

No official confirmation regarding the reported preparations has been released. As a result, the claims remain unverified, and the precise nature of the activity at the test range remains unknown.

Kapustin Yar has historically served as one of Russia's principal missile testing facilities and has hosted numerous weapons trials over the years.

Debate Over Missile Defense Capabilities

The report follows recent comments by Defense Express analyst Ivan Kyrychevskyi regarding the Oreshnik missile system.

According to Kyrychevskyi, Ukraine currently lacks the capability to intercept the Oreshnik. He argued that, in the long term, Ukraine would need to develop its own missile defense architecture as well as comparable missile technologies.

The latest claims have attracted attention amid continuing discussions about missile defense, strategic deterrence and the evolution of long-range weapons systems in the ongoing conflict.