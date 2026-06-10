Sevastopol Landmark Damaged During Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Strike

Russian air defense systems repelled a massive overnight drone attack between June 9 and June 10. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense units destroyed a total of 326 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. All of the drones were fixed-wing aircraft-type systems.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Oleksandr Mykhaylyk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Севастополь. Панорама Оборона Севастополя (1)

The attack affected 20 Russian regions, including Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Tver, Oryol, Smolensk and Ulyanovsk regions, as well as the Moscow area and Crimea.

One of Sevastopol's Most Famous Landmarks Damaged

Sevastopol also came under attack. Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported damage to the Panorama Museum "The Defense of Sevastopol 1854-1855,” one of the city's most recognizable historical landmarks.

A fire broke out inside the building and received a fourth-level emergency classification. Emergency crews responded with 83 personnel and 22 vehicles from Sevastopol's rescue services and Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"The situation is extremely difficult. It is already clear that the great masterpiece created by Franz Roubaud has been virtually destroyed,” Razvozhayev said, adding that the strike had been deliberate.

The governor recalled that on June 25, 1942, the building also suffered partial destruction and fire during artillery shelling by Nazi German forces. At that time, firefighters, soldiers and sailors risked their lives to save 86 fragments of the panoramic canvas from the flames. Following the war, restoration specialists effectively recreated the artwork.

Missile Strike Reported in Cheboksary

Chuvashia Head Oleg Nikolayev stated that Cheboksary had come under a missile attack. The city is located approximately 1,000 kilometers from the border.

"I am personally monitoring the situation and remain in constant contact with law enforcement agencies and relevant authorities to ensure public safety,” the official wrote.

Witnesses quoted by SHOT reported hearing explosions at approximately 4:50 a. m. and 6:20 a. m., while air raid sirens sounded across the area.

Later, Nikolayev announced that the missile threat had ended but warned that the danger of drone attacks remained. He also reported that three people sustained injuries during the night. Two were listed in moderate condition, while the third suffered minor injuries. Officials stated that none of the victims faced a threat to their lives, and one person had already been discharged from medical care.

Dozens of Drones Destroyed Near Moscow and Across Russia

In addition to Chuvashia, authorities declared missile alerts in Sverdlovsk, Tyumen, Kurgan, Samara, Penza, Orenburg, Nizhny Novgorod and Chelyabinsk regions, as well as in Tatarstan, Udmurtia and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, according to SHOT.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that air defense systems destroyed 43 drones approaching the capital. Authorities did not report any casualties or damage on the ground. Emergency service specialists worked at locations where drone debris fell.

In the Samara Region, air defense units intercepted several dozen drones. Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported damage to industrial facilities, although he did not specify which sites were affected. He also confirmed that three people had been injured during the attacks.