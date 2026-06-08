Philippines Quake Leaves Dozens Dead but Spares Major Tourist Destinations

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines, triggering a tsunami warning and causing significant damage across affected areas. Despite the disaster, Russian tourism officials say the country's most popular resort destinations remain unaffected and continue to operate normally.

According to reports, the death toll has risen to 32, while more than 200 people have been injured. Emergency services continue search-and-rescue operations in the hardest-hit regions.

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The epicenter was located near the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines, an area that is not among the country's primary international tourist destinations. Authorities reported damage to buildings, roads, and power infrastructure, while residents of coastal communities were urged to evacuate to higher ground following the tsunami alert.

Tourist Areas Escape Damage

The Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) said the earthquake has not disrupted vacations for Russian travelers, as the country's most popular resort destinations are located far from the epicenter.

Major tourist hubs including Cebu, Boracay, Palawan and Siargao were not affected by the quake, and tourism infrastructure there remains fully operational.

Most foreign visitors, including Russian tourists, are currently staying in these seismically safer regions.

Airport Operations Temporarily Suspended

The airport in General Santos temporarily suspended operations while authorities assessed the condition of runways and airport equipment. Travelers planning flights through the region have been advised to monitor updates and potential schedule changes.

Mindanao's Growing Appeal to Tourists

Although Mindanao is not traditionally considered a mainstream tourist destination, interest in the region has been growing among Russian travelers. Tourism specialists note increasing demand for trips to Sarangani, known for its scenic coastline, diving opportunities, and cultural tours featuring indigenous communities.

Among the area's most famous attractions is Gumasa Beach, a white-sand beach often compared to some of the country's better-known resort destinations.

Authorities Urge Caution

Philippine authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage. Residents and visitors have been advised to avoid damaged buildings, remain alert for possible aftershocks, and follow instructions from local emergency services.

While the disaster has caused significant disruption in parts of southern Mindanao, the country's major tourism centers remain open and unaffected, allowing visitors to continue their travel plans without interruption.