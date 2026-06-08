'You Will Regret': Iran Launches Missile Strike on Israel as Trump Urges Restraint

Tensions in the Middle East intensified after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward Israel on June 7, marking the first direct attack since a ceasefire arrangement took effect in April.

Iranian military officials said the strike targeted Ramat David Airbase, which Tehran accused of supporting Israeli military operations in Lebanon. According to the statement, the attack came in response to what Iran described as large-scale Israeli actions in southern Lebanon and other parts of the country.

Israel's military reported that all incoming missiles were successfully intercepted and that no significant damage or casualties were recorded.

Israel Considers Response as Trump Calls for Restraint

Following the missile launch, several Israeli officials signaled that a response remained under consideration. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued a strongly worded statement, while other officials speaking anonymously confirmed that military retaliation was being discussed.

However, US President Donald Trump publicly opposed further escalation and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid launching retaliatory strikes.

Speaking to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, Trump argued that both sides had already demonstrated their military capabilities and should avoid prolonging the confrontation.

"Israel carried out its strike, and Iran carried out its strike. We do not need another one," Trump reportedly said.

The US president emphasized that Washington remains focused on securing a broader agreement with Iran and warned that additional military action could jeopardize diplomatic progress.

According to Israeli media reports, Trump later held a brief telephone conversation with Netanyahu, although details of the discussion were not disclosed.

Diplomatic Efforts Face New Challenges

The latest exchange comes at a sensitive moment for US-Iran diplomacy. Trump recently acknowledged that negotiations with Tehran had progressed more slowly than expected, describing Iran as a strong and determined negotiating partner.

At the same time, the United States conducted military strikes against radar installations reportedly located in Goruk and on Qeshm Island. US Central Command stated that the operation aimed to prevent further attacks and strengthen regional security.

Iran subsequently suspended talks with Washington, accusing the United States of violating the ceasefire environment and indirectly contributing to regional instability.

Tehran also warned that it would not resume negotiations if Israeli military operations in Lebanon continue.

The renewed confrontation highlights the fragile nature of current ceasefire arrangements and underscores the challenges facing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions across the Middle East. With multiple actors involved and conflicting strategic interests at play, regional stability remains uncertain despite international calls for restraint.