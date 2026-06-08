NATO Fighter Jets Shoot Down Drone Over Latvia During Baltic Air Policing Mission

NATO fighter aircraft operating under the Baltic Air Policing mission intercepted and destroyed an unidentified drone in eastern Latvia after authorities declared an airspace security alert in the region.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TMWolf, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ F-15 Strike Eagle (185530856)

Latvia's National Armed Forces (NBS) confirmed that the incident occurred in Latgale, near the country's eastern border. Military officials described the aircraft only as a "foreign drone" and did not disclose its type, origin, or technical characteristics.

The operation marked one of the latest airspace security incidents in the Baltic region, where authorities have reported a growing number of drone-related events in recent months.

NATO Air Policing Mission Responds to Airspace Threat

According to the Latvian military, NATO fighter jets assigned to the Baltic Air Policing mission were deployed to neutralize the drone after authorities detected what they described as a threat in the region's airspace.

Officials stated that the immediate danger had been eliminated and announced additional defensive measures along Latvia's eastern frontier. The National Armed Forces also confirmed the deployment of extra air defense units to strengthen security capabilities in border areas.

Earlier alerts had been issued in several municipalities, including Alūksne, Ludza, Balvi, and Rēzekne, prompting increased monitoring and precautionary measures.

Drone Incidents Increase Across the Baltic Region

Latvia and its Baltic neighbors have experienced a rise in drone-related incidents throughout 2026. In May alone, Latvian authorities reported multiple encounters involving unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles.

On May 23, a drone reportedly crashed into a lake and exploded upon impact with the water. Just days earlier, military personnel detected another unidentified UAV operating near Latvian territory.

One of the most widely discussed incidents occurred in early May when Latvian authorities detected a group of at least six drones believed to have originated from Ukraine. Officials chose not to shoot down the aircraft, citing concerns that debris could endanger civilians.

The incident sparked political controversy and was followed by the resignations of Defense Minister Andris Sprūds and later Prime Minister Evika Siliņa and her government.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha later acknowledged that a drone that crashed in Latvia on May 7 was Ukrainian. He attributed the incident to the effects of Russian electronic warfare systems, which allegedly disrupted the aircraft's navigation.

As regional tensions continue to affect security across Eastern Europe and the Baltic Sea region, Latvia and its NATO allies have intensified surveillance, air policing operations, and air defense preparedness to respond to emerging threats in shared airspace.