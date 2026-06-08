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Ukrainian Drone Strike Triggers Fire at Key Russian Oil Pumping Station

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A fire broke out at a key oil transportation facility in Russia's Volgograd region after debris from intercepted Ukrainian drones crashed onto the site during a large-scale overnight attack, regional authorities said.

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According to Governor Andrei Bocharov, drone fragments landed on the territory of the Zhirnovsk Line Production and Dispatch Service (LPDS), a critical component of Russia's oil transportation infrastructure.

Emergency crews quickly responded to the incident and extinguished the fire. Officials reported no casualties.

The Zhirnovsk facility plays an important role in the operation of the Zhirnovsk-Volgograd oil pipeline, which transports crude oil through one of southern Russia's key energy corridors.

More Than 300 Drones Intercepted Across Russia

Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 310 Ukrainian drones during a 12-hour period stretching from the evening of June 7 until the morning of June 8.

The attack affected numerous regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov, Volgograd, Saratov, Oryol, Tula, Lipetsk, Kaluga, and Ryazan regions. Authorities also reported drone activity over Crimea, the Moscow region, and Krasnodar Krai.

According to the ministry, a significant portion of the unmanned aircraft were intercepted over the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The scale of the operation made it one of the largest reported drone attacks targeting Russian territory in recent months.

Port Infrastructure Also Affected in Novorossiysk

Authorities in Krasnodar Krai said a transshipment complex in the port city of Novorossiysk caught fire during the attacks.

Emergency services deployed approximately 130 firefighters and nearly 40 pieces of equipment to contain the blaze. Officials said no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not disclosed the specific nature of the affected facility. However, Novorossiysk is home to several strategically important energy and logistics terminals, including the Sheskharis oil terminal, one of the largest oil and petroleum product transshipment facilities in southern Russia.

The terminal plays a significant role in supplying fuel to industrial facilities and refineries throughout Krasnodar Krai and other regions.

The latest attacks underscore the growing importance of energy infrastructure, transportation hubs, and logistics facilities in the broader conflict, as both sides increasingly rely on long-range unmanned systems capable of striking targets far from the front lines.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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