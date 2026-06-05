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Black Sea Incident: Ukrainian Maritime Drone Detonates Off Romanian Coast

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A maritime drone believed to belong to Ukraine exploded near the Romanian port city of Constanța on June 5, triggering a security operation in one of the Black Sea's most important commercial hubs.

According to Romanian media reports, the incident occurred near an oil terminal in the port area. Initial information indicated that no injuries were reported, although authorities quickly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Port Evacuated After Explosion Near Strategic Black Sea Facility

The blast reportedly took place at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time. Following the explosion, officials temporarily evacuated parts of the port amid concerns that additional unmanned vessels could be approaching the area.

Romanian media outlet Digi24, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported that several additional suspicious vessels carrying explosive devices were later identified in the coastal waters near Constanța.

The Port of Constanța is Romania's largest seaport and one of the most important logistics and trade gateways on the Black Sea. The facility has played a growing role in regional commerce and grain exports since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine Says Drone Lost Control Due to Electronic Warfare

Ukraine's Navy later acknowledged that the unmanned vessel involved in the incident belonged to Ukrainian forces.

According to a statement from the Ukrainian Navy, the maritime drone lost control while carrying out operational tasks in the Black Sea after being affected by enemy electronic warfare systems. Officials said the vessel subsequently drifted toward Romanian waters.

The Ukrainian military added that it provided relevant information to Romanian authorities in an effort to minimize risks to civilians and local infrastructure.

The incident highlights the increasingly complex security environment in the Black Sea, where the use of unmanned maritime systems has expanded significantly during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

As naval drones become a more prominent feature of modern warfare, neighboring countries along the Black Sea coast face growing challenges related to maritime security, commercial shipping, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Romanian authorities have not yet released a final assessment of the incident, and investigations into the explosion remain ongoing.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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