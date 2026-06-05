Ukraine Attacks Five Ships in Russia's Inland Sea of Azov Killing Azerbaijani Nationals

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that five Azerbaijani citizens were killed and three others injured following a Ukrainian drone attack on cargo vessels operating in the Azov Sea. The incident occurred early on June 5 and has drawn reactions from both Baku and Moscow.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Igor da Bari (Игорь Сокальский), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Krasnodar Krai, Primorsko-Akhtarsky District, Sea of ​​Azov, Yasenskaya Spit. Sunset. August 2, 2016

According to Azerbaijani officials, 25 Azerbaijani nationals were on board the affected vessels at the time of the attack. The injured crew members received medical assistance and were transported to a hospital in the Russian city of Yeysk.

Attack Targeted Multiple Commercial Vessels

The strike reportedly took place at approximately 5 a.m. Moscow time near Russia's Krasnodar region. Authorities said maritime drones were used in the operation.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry identified the affected vessels as the cargo ships Natra and Zircon. Officials confirmed that five Azerbaijani crew members lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries.

Ukraine later acknowledged carrying out strikes against several vessels in the Azov Sea. Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, published footage that he said showed attacks on five ships operating in the area.

The videos appeared to show multiple strikes against several vessels, with some ships reportedly hit more than once. According to Ukrainian military officials, the targeted vessels were allegedly involved in transporting grain from territories controlled by Russia and carrying supplies linked to Russian military operations.

Russia and Azerbaijan Respond to the Incident

The deaths of Azerbaijani sailors have prompted official reactions from both Azerbaijan and Russia.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin expressed condolences to the families of those killed while speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Galuzin condemned the attacks and accused Ukraine of targeting civilian vessels operating in the Black Sea and Azov Sea regions. He also called for continued international efforts aimed at achieving a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

The incident highlights the growing risks facing commercial shipping in waters affected by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Maritime security has become an increasingly important concern as both sides expand the use of drones and other unmanned systems in naval operations.

The attack is likely to raise additional questions about the safety of civilian crews working aboard commercial vessels in conflict-adjacent maritime zones, particularly in the Black Sea and Azov Sea regions where military activity remains intense.