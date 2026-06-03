Kuwait Airport Suffers Heavy Damage After Attack as US-Iran Conflict Deepens

One person was killed and several others were injured in attacks on Kuwait International Airport, while airport facilities sustained significant damage and flight operations were suspended, according to Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Both agencies accused Iran of carrying out the attacks.

The strikes on Kuwait came after the United States and Iran exchanged attacks overnight. The U.S. military stated that it had disabled an empty oil tanker heading toward Iran's Khark Island and later carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island "in self-defense."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at a U. S. vessel, the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, as well as a U. S. airbase and helicopters in a Middle Eastern country.

Kuwait and Bahrain Drawn Into Escalating Crisis

Iran's Foreign Ministry stated that the authorities of Bahrain and Kuwait "bear direct responsibility for the U.S. attack" on the Iranian side.

Bahrain's Ministry of Defense reported that air defense forces intercepted three missiles and one drone. The ministry did not report any casualties.

Kuwait's Ministry of Health said that 63 people were injured in the attack on the country, including civilians, tourists, and employees of the international airport.

Airport Damaged and Flights Suspended

According to Al Arabiya, citing a statement from Kuwait's Foreign Ministry, one person was killed in the Iranian attack on Kuwait International Airport.

The strike caused serious damage to the Terminal 1 building, the ministry said. Unspecified diplomatic missions also sustained damage.

Kuwaiti authorities altered flight routes following the attack.

The broadcaster noted that the attack marks a new escalation in the Persian Gulf, where relative calm had prevailed since a ceasefire was announced on April 8.