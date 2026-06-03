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Video Shows Moment when Ukrainian Drone Struck Passenger Bus in DPR

Incidents

The number of people killed in a drone strike on a commuter passenger bus in the Donetsk People's Republic has risen to eight.

Regional head Denis Pushilin reported the updated casualty figure.

The drone attacked the Moscow–Simferopol passenger bus in Yenakiyevo.

According to the latest information, eight people have died as a result of the strike.

The attack targeted a scheduled intercity bus traveling on the Moscow–Simferopol route.

Eleven people sustained injuries in the attack.

Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance to the wounded.

Authorities continue to assess the consequences of the strike and clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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