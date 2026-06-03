Drone Attack Triggers Fires, Flight Delays and Damage as International Forum Opens in St. Petersburg

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region with drones in the morning of June 3. Authorities in St. Petersburg also reported a series of explosions in several districts of the city.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Bridges of St. Petersburg

According to local residents, loud blasts could be heard throughout the area.

"According to reports on social media, sounds resembling powerful explosions were accompanied by noticeable vibrations that could be felt in buildings and even in furniture inside apartments," a local news outlet reported.

The explosions were reported almost immediately after air raid alerts were declared in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

Ukraine Attacked the Region With 59 Drones

By 7 a.m. on June 3, Ukraine had launched a total of 50 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the governor specified that the final number of drones launched by the enemy had reached 59.

According to him, air defense systems successfully destroyed all of the drones.

In the Luzhsky District, falling UAV debris caused minor damage to four residential houses. In other parts of the region, authorities reported no damage or casualties, Drozdenko said.

Giant Column of Smoke Appears Over St. Petersburg

Residents of St. Petersburg reported seeing a giant column of black smoke rising into the sky after the drone attack.

Eyewitnesses said the smoke towered hundreds of meters above the horizon. At the same time, there was still no information about the exact location of the fire.

"No details or information regarding the causes have been provided by government agencies or city services. Information is being clarified," the local publication Fontanka reported.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov confirmed that the Ukrainian drone attack caused damage in the city.

"Several people were injured. There were no fatalities. An operational headquarters is working on the situation. Forces and resources have been placed on heightened alert," Beglov said.

The drones targeted facilities in Kronstadt, the Kirovsky District and the Krasnoselsky District. Emergency services are currently dealing with the aftermath of the fires, the official said.

According to Bumaga, an apartment building in the Krasnoselsky District sustained damage. The building is located several kilometers from the burning oil terminal.

Footage recorded by eyewitnesses showed that smoke from the aftermath of the attacks was visible even from the venue of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Oil Terminal Fire and Flight Restrictions

Eyewitness footage indicated that the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal in the Kirovsky District caught fire.

Flight restrictions were introduced at Pulkovo Airport. According to the airport's press service, 29 flights were delayed for more than two hours.