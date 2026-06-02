Kyiv Appeals for Patriot Missiles as Russia Says War Can Be Ended Within One Day

Following a large-scale Russian attack that analysts described as one of the most powerful strikes on Kyiv since the start of the war, Ukraine has appealed to its Western partners for additional military support, stronger sanctions against Moscow, and greater diplomatic backing.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ OSCE SMM monitoring the movement of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine (16111693513)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha outlined several measures that Kyiv believes its allies should take in response to the latest wave of attacks.

Ukraine Calls for More Patriot Systems and Stronger Support

Sybiha urged Western governments to use resources from the European Peace Facility to finance additional Patriot air defense systems and interceptor missiles for Ukraine.

He also called for increased investment in Ukraine's long-range weapons capabilities and proposed the creation of an international coalition focused on countering ballistic missile threats.

In addition to military assistance, the Ukrainian foreign minister advocated tougher sanctions against Russia, broader use of frozen Russian assets, and continued efforts to deepen Moscow's international isolation.

Sybiha also addressed Ukraine's European integration ambitions, arguing that the European Union should open all remaining negotiation clusters related to the country's accession process.

"I call on our partners not only to condemn but also to act," the minister said, adding that diplomatic efforts can only succeed if they are accompanied by increased pressure on Russia.

Moscow Reaffirms Conditions for Ending the Conflict

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia remains open to negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict.

Commenting on remarks about ending the war before the end of the year, Peskov argued that a rapid conclusion would depend on decisions made by Ukraine's leadership. He said Kyiv would need to meet Moscow's conditions for the conflict to end immediately.

Peskov also noted that contacts between Russia and the United States continue despite what Russian officials have previously described as a pause in the broader peace process.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, military operations will continue if Ukrainian authorities decline to engage in what Moscow considers serious negotiations.

Russian Officials Describe Ongoing Military Campaign

Discussing the latest strikes, Peskov said Russian forces continue to conduct systematic attacks against what Moscow describes as Ukraine's military infrastructure.

He referred to earlier statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry, which indicated that Russia would continue targeting defense industry facilities, command centers, and other military-related infrastructure following Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian-controlled territory.

Peskov also accused Ukraine of carrying out attacks against civilian targets, characterizing such actions as acts of terrorism.

Separately, State Duma Defense Committee member Andrei Kolesnik said Russian forces focus their operations on military-industrial facilities and energy infrastructure that support Ukraine's military capabilities.

According to Kolesnik, the objective of the campaign is to weaken Ukraine's military potential while strengthening Russia's security.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the main strike targeted Kyiv, while attacks also affected the Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Zelensky said Russia launched 656 drones and 73 missiles of various types during the overnight assault.