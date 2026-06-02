Ukraine's Air Defenses Fail Miserably as Russia Hits Defense Sites Across Ukraine

Russian forces carried out a massive overnight strike on Ukraine in the early hours of Tuesday, targeting military-industrial facilities, military infrastructure, and strategic logistics assets across the country. Russia's Defense Ministry said the operation came in response to what it described as terrorist attacks carried out by Kyiv.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ A combat training launch of the Iskander-M missile system

According to the ministry, the strikes targeted defense industry enterprises in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as facilities in the Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, and Sumy regions. Military airfields, fuel depots, and transportation infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces also came under attack.

Russian officials stated that the operation involved long-range precision-guided weapons launched from air, land, and sea platforms, including hypersonic aeroballistic missiles and attack drones. The ministry claimed that all designated targets had been successfully hit.

Ukraine Reports Hundreds of Drones and Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the main strike focused on Kyiv, while attacks also affected the Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

According to Zelensky, Russia launched 656 drones and 73 missiles of various types during the night, including ballistic, cruise, and anti-ship missiles.

In a statement, the Ukrainian leader renewed calls for additional air defense support from Western allies.

"Europe needs its own air defense capabilities so that this war can finally come to an end. We also urgently need U.S. assistance in supplying missiles for Patriot systems. We count on the support of our partners," Zelensky wrote.

Mixed Reactions in Ukraine as Damage Assessment Continues

Several Ukrainian commentators reacted critically to the overnight attack. Authors of the military-focused Telegram channel "Mykolaivskyi Vanek" argued that Ukrainian air defenses struggled to repel the strike and suggested that many of the same targets hit in previous attacks came under fire again, this time with a larger number of missiles.

The channel's authors also suggested that Russia may have taken advantage of a temporary gap in Ukraine's defensive capabilities, while awaiting further assistance from Western partners.

Reports indicated that Ukrainian authorities had warned residents about the possibility of a large-scale overnight attack before the strikes began. Zelensky urged citizens to respond promptly to air raid alerts and seek shelter whenever necessary.

Power Outages, Fires and New Explosions Reported in Kyiv

Former Zelensky press secretary Yulia Mendel expressed concern about the continued intensity of Russian strikes, arguing that repeated attacks could eventually encourage more residents to leave the capital.

During the night, local reports indicated power outages in parts of Kyiv's right-bank districts and surrounding suburbs. Authorities also advised residents to keep windows closed as smoke from several fires spread across sections of the city.

Additional explosions were reported on Tuesday morning. Ukrainian monitoring channels said they detected what they described as incoming Russian hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles shortly before blasts occurred in central Kyiv.