Huge Explosion Rocks Fireworks Factory in Malta, Damaging Nearby Homes

A powerful explosion struck a fireworks manufacturing facility in Malta, causing damage to homes, vehicles and other structures in the surrounding area.

According to reports from Times of Malta, the blast occurred at the Lourdes Fireworks Factory at approximately 6:30 a. m.

Residents reported hearing an initial explosion followed by a second, even more powerful blast shortly afterward.

The force of the explosion damaged numerous properties located near the factory.

Local residents shared videos from the scene showing the aftermath of the incident and the extent of the destruction.

Authorities have not reported any fatalities.

Emergency services continue assessing the situation and gathering information regarding the full scale of the damage.

Two Farmers Injured as Smaller Explosions Continue

Police confirmed that all factory employees and nearby residents were accounted for and survived the incident.

At the time of the explosion, no workers were present inside the factory.

Two men suffered minor injuries while working in nearby fields when the blasts occurred.

According to police statements, both injured individuals were farmers working close to the facility.

Reports also indicated that a series of smaller explosions continued for several hours after the initial blasts.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and assess the damage to surrounding properties.