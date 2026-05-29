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Russia Declares First-Ever Regional Missile Alert Across Entire Ural Federal District

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A missile danger alert was declared across the entire Ural Federal District for the first time, presidential envoy for the region Artem Zhoga said.

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Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ŠJů (cs:ŠJů), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
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The official announced the situation in his Telegram channel and confirmed that emergency services entered a heightened state of readiness.

Officials Urge Residents to Stay Calm

"Dear residents, emergency services operate in a heightened readiness mode. Authorities take all necessary measures to ensure your safety,” Zhoga wrote.

He also urged people across the region to remain calm and follow official instructions.

The Ural Federal District includes six regions of Russia: Chelyabinsk Oblast, Kurgan Oblast, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and Tyumen Oblast.

Rare Alert Extends Across Vast Territory

The missile warning covered the entire district, marking the first such announcement across all six regions simultaneously.

Earlier on May 29, authorities also issued a missile danger alert in Perm Krai, which belongs to the Volga Federal District. The region lies more than 1,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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