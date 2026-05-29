Romania Expels Russian Consul After Drone Strike Near Ukraine Border

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced the expulsion of Russia's consul general in Constanța and confirmed the closure of the Russian diplomatic mission in the city following the recent drone incident in Galați.

The announcement came after a drone carrying explosives crashed into the roof of a residential building in Galați, a Romanian city located near the border with Ukraine's Odessa region.

Romanian authorities accused Russia of responsibility for the incident, although officials have not publicly presented evidence supporting the claim.

Romania Announces Diplomatic Measures Against Russia

The country's Supreme Council of National Defense approved the decision to expel the Russian diplomat and shut down the consulate.

President Nicușor Dan stated that Romania had informed NATO and European Union allies about the incident and requested additional anti-drone defense capabilities from the alliance.

Romania also plans to raise the issue before the United Nations Security Council.

According to Dan, Romanian military forces decided not to shoot down the drone because conditions did not allow an interception "without the risk of casualties or destruction on the ground.”

"Romania is a NATO member state and under no circumstances will allow Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine to spill over onto its citizens,” the president stated.

Drone Strike Injured Two Residents

Earlier, a drone slammed into a high-rise apartment building in Galați, triggering a powerful explosion that residents captured on video.

Romania's emergency response service reported that the impact ignited an apartment on the 10th floor of the building. Residents evacuated independently before emergency crews arrived.

Preliminary reports indicated that two people suffered injuries and received medical assistance. Authorities confirmed that no fatalities occurred.