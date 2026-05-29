Drone Attack in Romania Sparks Diplomatic Clash Between Russia and NATO Allies

A drone struck a residential high-rise in the Romanian city of Galați near the border with Ukraine's Odessa region, causing an explosion that residents captured on video.

Romania's emergency response service, IGSU, reported that the impact ignited an apartment on the 10th floor of the building. Residents evacuated the structure on their own before emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said two people suffered injuries, although officials have not disclosed the severity of their condition. Rescue teams reported no fatalities.

Romania Blames Russia for the Incident

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin received reports about the drone incident involving the residential building in Romania.

Romania's Foreign Ministry later accused Russia of responsibility for the strike in a statement published on Facebook.

"This incident represents a serious and irresponsible escalation by Russia. Romania will take the necessary diplomatic measures in response to this violation of international law and its airspace,” the ministry stated.

Romanian officials also informed NATO allies and Secretary General Mark Rutte about the incident and requested faster delivery of anti-drone defense systems.

The ministry added that Romania intends to continue increasing international pressure on Russia in support of an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

NATO and European Leaders React to Drone Strike

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte remains in contact with Romanian authorities following the incident, according to alliance spokesperson Allison Hart.

She stated that NATO will continue strengthening defenses against all forms of threats, including drone attacks.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Fedienko reacted sharply to NATO's response, thanking the alliance for condemning what he described as a terrorist act against a NATO member state.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also condemned the incident in a post on X, claiming that Russia had crossed another line.

"As we continue strengthening our security and deterrence, especially along our eastern border, we will keep increasing pressure on Russia. We are preparing the 21st sanctions package,” she wrote.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that regardless of whether the incident happened intentionally or through incompetence, Russia still represents a danger that Europe must defend itself against.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto described the incident as a dangerous and irresponsible escalation that cannot be tolerated.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot also suggested that the drone was allegedly Russian.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dismissed the reaction from European Union leaders, calling their statements "hysterical shouting.”

According to Zakharova, Western leaders use the incident to divert attention from what she described as the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.