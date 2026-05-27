Storm Shadow Missiles Strike Sevastopol as Russia Reports Major Air Assault

Ukraine carried out a large-scale overnight attack on Sevastopol on Wednesday, May 27, using drones and, according to Russian officials, Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Authorities reported damage to several buildings across the city as air defense systems operated throughout the night.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by V&A Dudush, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ A view of Sevastopol - panoramio

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said Russian military units and mobile fire groups repelled a combined assault involving multiple types of aerial weapons.

"The military and mobile fire groups repelled a combined attack on Sevastopol throughout the night. Ukrainian forces attacked the city with various aerial weapons, including, preliminarily, Storm Shadow missiles,” Razvozhaev said.

According to the governor, Russian forces shot down more than 20 Ukrainian drones over the city overnight. The attack damaged the building of the Southern Directorate of the Central Bank, an administrative facility, and several apartment buildings. Officials said preliminary reports indicated no civilian casualties.

Russia Reports Interception of Missiles and Drones

Russian authorities stated that Ukrainian forces used around two dozen drones and cruise missiles during the overnight assault. The attack continued for several hours.

Razvozhaev later published footage showing the aftermath of the reported Storm Shadow missile strike on Sevastopol and explained what he described as the intended objective of the attack.

According to him, Russian air defense systems destroyed more than 20 drones, while two missiles struck buildings inside the city.

Russia's Defense Ministry said air defense systems intercepted three Storm Shadow missiles overnight. The ministry also claimed Russian forces destroyed 285 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones across multiple regions.

Officials Suggest Missiles Were Launched From Odesa Region

Russian military analysts suggested the aircraft that launched the Storm Shadow missiles may have departed from the Shkolny airfield in Ukraine's Odesa region. Officials said Su-24 aircraft, F-16 fighter jets, or Mirage 2000 jets could have carried out the launch.

"They likely take off from the Shkolny airfield near Odesa or nearby locations, launch missiles from maximum range, and then retreat,” retired First Rank Captain Vasily Dandykin said.

Dandykin also suggested drones involved in the attack may have launched from the Mykolaiv region or Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Kherson region. He added that some drones could also have launched from civilian vessels traveling through neutral waters toward Odesa.

Authorities Claim Financial Infrastructure Was the Main Target

Razvozhaev stated that Ukrainian forces targeted the Southern Directorate of the Central Bank in an attempt to destabilize Sevastopol's financial system.

"It is obvious that the goal of the attack was to destabilize the city's financial system. It is equally obvious that the attempt failed, because the entire banking system in Sevastopol continues to operate normally,” the governor said.

The strike triggered a fire inside the Central Bank building. Officials reported damage to the roof and windows, while videos circulating online showed the aftermath of the attack.

Later in the morning, authorities in Russia's Rostov region reported another aerial attack. Governor Yuri Slyusar said Ukrainian forces attempted to strike the city of Taganrog with a missile.

"This morning, during the repulsion of an aerial attack on the Rostov region, air defense systems destroyed a missile over Taganrog. Unfortunately, the incident caused damage on the ground,” Slyusar said.

According to the governor, falling debris ignited several vehicles on one of the city's streets. Two local women suffered injuries during the attack and were taken to hospital, with one reportedly in serious condition.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said emergency services continued operating across the city and urged residents to remain calm. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Russia's Defense Ministry also reported overnight drone attacks targeting Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, and the Volgograd, Voronezh, Oryol, and Tula regions. Officials claimed Russian forces shot down a total of 140 Ukrainian drones.