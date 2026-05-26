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US Priorities Shift Away From Ukraine Conflict, Russia-Ukraine Talks Stall Completely

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The administration of the United States did not join a statement by Kyiv on the situation in Ukraine that was read at the United Nations on Tuesday by Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk.

OSCE SMM monitoring the movement of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine (16111693513)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
OSCE SMM monitoring the movement of heavy weaponry in eastern Ukraine (16111693513)

"We call for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and also stress the urgent need for concrete humanitarian measures,” the statement said.

According to Melnyk, the statement was supported by European Union member states and the EU itself, as well as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Russia Says Negotiations With Kyiv Not Happening

Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are currently not underway, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said during a press conference devoted to the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a college in Starobilsk.

"There are no negotiations happening. We presented our conditions. Nothing significant is happening,” Nebenzya stated.

He made the remarks while responding to a question about the current status of the negotiation process.

Nebenzya Says Ukraine Conflict No Longer US Priority

Nebenzya also claimed that resolving the conflict in Ukraine is no longer among the main priorities of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

"Of course, the Trump administration is now busy with other issues. We all know which ones. Perhaps the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is not on their list of priorities,” he said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the White House still intends to continue assisting efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He expressed hope that such an opportunity would arise at a certain moment.

Russia Accuses West of Moral Failure Over Starobilsk Attack

Nebenzya said the reaction of Western countries to the tragedy in Starobilsk demonstrated what he described as their moral collapse.

"This is not simply double standards, this is moral failure and complete disgrace,” the Russian diplomat said.

According to him, Western political narratives divide children into "convenient and inconvenient victims.”

Nebenzya argued that if the suffering of children can be used against Russia, it becomes an international scandal, but when Ukraine's deliberate actions cause the suffering, "the tragedy disappears behind reservations and doubts.”

Earlier, Nebenzya stated that he was prepared to invite members of the UN Security Council to visit Starobilsk, although he expressed doubts that all sides would accept the invitation.

Russia Warns Foreign Diplomats to Leave Kyiv

On Monday, Russia's Foreign Ministry stated that the Ukrainian attack on the college in Starobilsk had exhausted Moscow's patience, and that Russian forces were beginning systematic strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, decision-making centers and command posts in Kyiv.

In connection with this, the ministry advised foreign citizens, including diplomatic personnel, to leave Kyiv as soon as possible.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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