Worker Dies After Crane Crashes in Strong Winds

A construction crane collapsed due to strong winds in the Russian city of Astrakhan, killing a worker. The incident took place at the construction site of a residential complex in the Babayevsky microdistrict. According to reports, powerful wind gusts caused the crane to fall.

The worker who was inside the crane at the time died from his injuries.

Russia's Investigative Committee stated that storm warnings had already been announced across the region before the accident occurred.

According to weather forecasts, wind gusts were expected to reach up to 27 meters per second.

Despite warnings issued by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, high-altitude construction work at the site reportedly continued.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

The collapse has renewed concerns about safety measures at construction sites during severe weather conditions.