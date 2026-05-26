Zelensky Says Ukraine Conflict Could End by November 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told members of the Verkhovna Rada from the ruling Servant of the People party that the conflict with Russia could end by November 2026, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky

At the same time, the parliamentarian questioned the credibility of the statement, saying Zelensky had made similar predictions during previous meetings with lawmakers.

"At the meeting with deputies, the president once again announced another theoretical date for the end of the war. This time it was November 2026… although even those present did not really believe it. Unfortunately,” Zheleznyak said.

The Ukrainian deputy also stated that the meeting had a formal character.

According to him, neither Zelensky nor representatives of the ruling party discussed any major issues, including the corruption scandal involving the former head of the presidential office.

Zelensky Links End of War to Security Guarantees

Servant of the People lawmaker Olga Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk explained that, according to Zelensky, the active phase of the war could end by late autumn only if Ukraine receives security guarantees.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also commented on the possibility of ending the conflict.

On May 9, Putin said events were moving toward the conclusion of the conflict in Ukraine.

He expressed readiness to meet with Zelensky and stated that such a meeting could take place in a third country, but only for the final signing of agreements.

Earlier in April, Putin also commented on the end of hostilities with the phrase: "We know how all of this will end.”

Kremlin Outlines Conditions for Peace Talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that for full-scale peace negotiations to begin, Zelensky must order the Ukrainian Armed Forces to withdraw from Donbas.

"President Zelensky must order the Armed Forces of Ukraine to cease fire and leave the territory of Donbas, to leave the territory of Russian regions,” Peskov said.

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, meanwhile, stated that Russia still has much work to do both on the battlefield and on the home front before completing the special military operation.

According to Medvedev, most Russians expect victory and the end of the military operation.

He added that achieving these goals will require significant additional efforts and argued that victory would allow Russia to develop under a stable and predictable scenario.

Russia and Ukraine Maintain Limited Diplomatic Contacts

Russia also continues diplomatic correspondence with Ukraine on legal and consular issues.

Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second CIS Department at Russia's Foreign Ministry, stated that contacts between the two sides currently take place through Minsk, where the Ukrainian embassy continues operating.

Zelensky Calls for More US Military Assistance

After Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that Russian forces would carry out systematic strikes against Ukrainian decision-making centers in response to attacks on civilians, Zelensky appealed for additional US military support.

"As for protecting the sky, we are discussing this with all our partners. Unfortunately, there has long been no progress with America regarding the expansion of missile defense production,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president stated that Europe continues providing financial support, but emphasized that US leadership remains essential.

At the same time, the Pentagon acknowledged advantages held by Russian forces over the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A report by the Defense Department's inspector general for Operation Atlantic Resolve submitted to the US Congress stated that Russia maintains stronger rear-area force protection capabilities through camouflage, disinformation, and a developed air defense system.

US military officials also noted that Ukrainian forces face a severe shortage of missiles for air defense systems and remain dependent on Western supplies, while Russia retains strategic and operational superiority.