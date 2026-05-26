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'It Will Be Loud': Dmitry Kuleba Advises Some Kyiv Residents to Leave the Capital

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After statements from the Russian side regarding retaliation for strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against civilians and civilian infrastructure, expectations of serious destruction are growing in Kyiv.

Kyiv
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nick Grapsy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Kyiv

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba issued such a warning and urged residents of the capital to prepare psychologically now, while advising some people to temporarily leave the city.

"It will be loud. If someone's nerves can no longer handle it, if mentally they cannot cope anymore, I completely understand that — everyone is exhausted. Then you need to take a break from living in Kyiv. I urge everyone to remain attentive and follow safety rules,” Kuleba said.

Experts Say Residents May Leave Areas Near Military Sites

Political analyst Vladimir Skachko noted that people who have somewhere to go will likely choose areas without military facilities such as factories, plants, reservoirs, hydroelectric stations, or thermal power plants.

"Mostly, this will be rural areas. Ukraine is enormous, so in principle people can relocate somewhere else. The problem is that those places are not prepared for normal everyday life,” he said.

Earlier, Russia's Foreign Ministry urged foreign citizens to urgently leave Kyiv.

Moscow announced plans to respond to Ukrainian strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure by carrying out systematic strikes against military-industrial facilities in the Ukrainian capital.

Foreign Diplomatic Missions Remain in Kyiv

At the same time, foreign governments have not yet rushed to evacuate their personnel from Kyiv.

Poland has already commented on the situation, with the country's Foreign Ministry refusing to evacuate Polish diplomats from the Ukrainian capital.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also discussed the issue following a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to Rubio, he informed US President Donald Trump about Russia's actions, including Moscow's recommendations for diplomatic staff to evacuate Kyiv, which Russia reportedly sent to all embassies.

"Russia informed all embassies that Kyiv will become very dangerous, although Kyiv has already been dangerous for several years,” Rubio explained.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information and stated that the Russian army is beginning systematic strikes against Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities located in Kyiv.

According to the ministry, the strikes will serve as a response to Ukrainian attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure on Russian territory.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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