Young Woman Falls to Her Death From White Cliffs in Irkutsk Region

A student died after falling from a 100-meter cliff in Russia's Irkutsk region, according to the regional branch of the Investigative Committee.

The incident occurred on May 24 in the city of Usolye-Sibirskoye at the White Cliffs.

The 24-year-old woman was taking photographs while standing on a rocky ledge. As she attempted to climb down, the ground beneath her collapsed, causing her to fall.

The student suffered severe injuries and later died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

Investigators are currently establishing the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident and questioning witnesses.

Authorities are also considering whether to open a criminal case.

The tragedy adds to a series of recent fatal accidents involving falls from cliffs and mountainous areas in Russia.

In April, a local resident died after falling from a viewing platform on a cliff in Sochi.

Another tragic incident occurred in the Dragon's Mouth cave in the Adler district, where a 24-year-old female caver fell during a descent.

Last year, a 21-year-old tourist died in the mountains near Lake Baikal after attempting to jump across a crevice.